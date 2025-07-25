Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Mocked for Trying Too Hard to Look Young—Netizens Call It a ‘Cringe’ Midlife Crisis

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are heavily embracing the saying that age is just a number after all. The couple’s attempts to fit in with the younger crowd during their wedding festivities are something netizens have not missed. The pair’s efforts were met with plenty of criticism from netizens.

It all started during the couple’s multi-million dollar wedding in Venice. A party that the pair threw on the Amazon CEO’s superyacht caused quite the buzz. A PageSix report revealed that the party was thrown in honor of Lauren’s 19-year-old son’s birthday.

The 19-year-old was on the yacht with his friends and, strangely, also his mother and stepfather. Lauren wore a pink bikini, and Jeff opted for a swimsuit that showed off his torso. The couple was seen enjoying themselves at a foam-filled party.

The couple’s choice to switch it up for their post-wedding party also left netizens bamboozled. The duo decided to ditch the standard reception with a cake cutting and dancing. Instead of going the traditional route, the two opted for a pyjama party.

The couple’s horde of celebrity guests joined them at the pyjama party. The party-goers were treated with various Italian baked goods. A fireworks display took place along with a performance from Usher, according to a People report.

Lauren Sánchez wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress to wed Jeff Bezos earlier today pic.twitter.com/sRHsSPehRu — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) June 27, 2025

Netizens did not seem to take the couple’s choices of celebration too kindly. As soon as the news of the nuptials emerged, people started criticizing the pair. “4th richest guy in the world and he was like ‘yeah, I really want to go for the welcome week darty vibe,” one user wrote.

Another indicator of Bezos holding onto his youth could be the sudden change in his hair. For as long as we remember, the billionaire has sported a bald look. Jeff seems to have decided to ditch his signature look in a recent appearance.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos attend the Allen and Company Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference at The Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid pic.twitter.com/F7vR4Bs3rk — Anne Tootill (@toot5000) July 12, 2025

When attending the 2025 Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, the Amazon CEO was seen with hair growing out of the back of his head. A hair-loss expert spoke to the Daily Mail, claiming that the billionaire is preparing for a hair transplant.

Hawk-eyed netizens did not miss the billionaire’s move, nor did they let him live it down. “Whoa, Jeff Bezos is growing his hair out. Looks like the new wife’s got him feeling himself,” one wrote. “Jeff Bezos has certainly raised the bar when it comes to mid-life crises, hasn’t he?” another added. A third added, “Most men settle for buying a car they really can’t afford.”