Kim Kardashian’s $48 SKIMS Face Wrap Does ABSOLUTELY Nothing — Plastic Surgeon Makes Big Expose

Despite being the talk of the internet, an expert claims that Kim Kardashian’s new face sculpt wear has health benefits that are equal to ‘nothing’. A cosmetic surgeon explained his reasons for thinking that the $48 SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap is a scam and what he recommends as an alternative for shaping the face.

“This isn’t a sculpting, lifting or shaping device. It’s basically a facelift/neck lift or chin lipo post-op wrap dressed up in SKIMS branding,” said Dr. Akshay Sanan, reports OK Magazine. Dr. Sanan is a double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Boston, Mass and he says, “It just hugs your face tightly and hopes for the best. You’re better off saving your money or using it to book a real consultation.”

Dr. Sanan emphasized that there is no scientific or medical evidence to support the claim that SKIMS wraps provide long-term contouring benefits. To take care of one’s complexion, he suggested deep-plane facelifts or even just good skincare. “This may be cute for TikTok, but not doing much for facial anatomy,” he said.

Kardashian, 44, revealed the new drop in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 29, outlining the purported advantages of the product. “Okay, guys, so you know we’ve been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity,” Kim said. “This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it’s just this amazing jaw support…it just snatches your little chinny chin chin…it’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house.”

Kim Kardashians new shapewear is a scam. This model wore it for 24 h straight and her ass is still small. pic.twitter.com/Ni7ua7jKRz — Soft Targets (@weicheziele) August 1, 2025

The company’s first face product, the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, is currently sold out in both Cocoa and Clay shades. It is a “must-have,” according to SKIMS, with their “signature sculpting fabric” and “collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support.” Additionally, it has velcro fastenings at the neck’s nape and top for “easy, everyday wear.”

Fans vented their frustration at the contouring device in the comments section of SKIMS’ most recent Instagram pictures.

Kim Kardashian launches $48 ‘Face Wrap’ which claims to help sculpt the jawline. The Skims face wrap, which has already sold out online, says it is infused with ‘collagen yarns’ to help sculpt the jawline and help women have a more contoured appearance. pic.twitter.com/buizyul7q4 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 31, 2025

“Propaganda I’m not falling for. Feeling like I shouldn’t age or look like I’ve aged,” a user wrote. “SKIMS: making women feel bad about themselves since 2018,” one person wrote, while another said, “CAN WE LET WOMEN LIVE OMG.”

A lot of people on the internet drew a resemblance to Hannibal Lecter. Even Anthony Hopkins played his famous character in an Instagram video while wearing the SKIMS face cover. In the post’s description, the 87-year-old actor also spoke to the founder of SKIMS, saying, “Thank you, Kim. Please feel free to join us for dinner.

“Hello, Kim. I’m already feeling 10 years younger,” he said, then made sound effects reminiscent of the 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs.