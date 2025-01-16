Kim Kardashian Shares a Wholesome Picture with Her Daugher ‘Chi’ Who Turns 7 Today

Reality TV star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian is an Instagram sensation! With a whopping 358 million followers on the platform, she consistently treats her fans to sweet and sultry glimpses of her life. The 41-year-old ranks among the top 10 most-followed accounts in the world, frequently garnering thousands of comments on each of her posts.

Kim first gained attention through her family’s hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. The show aired for over 14 years, during a time when social media was still in its infancy. Despite this, she managed to crack the relevance game and rise to the top.

According to Iconick Magazine, one of the greatest reasons for Kardashian’s massive breakthrough was her authenticity. While her reality show showcased the glamorous lifestyle of the Kardashian-Jenner family, she simultaneously built a personal and professional narrative through her brands. Kim also embraced her strong-headed personality and accepted criticism rather than shying away from it, which makes her a star who seems highly sought after.

Kim also connects with her fans directly through TikTok or Instagram live sessions and keeps posting behind-the-scenes pictures of her life and her children, whom she shares with former spouse and rapper Kanye West. On January 16th, the reality TV star posted a cute snap of her third child, Chicago West, to mark her 7th birthday. “My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today! You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder, sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday, my Chi Chi,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Chicago is the second youngest member of Kim’s brood, who was welcomed via surrogacy after Kardashian’s previous high-risk pregnancies. She also shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5 with Kanye West. Furthermore, as per HELLO! magazine, the former couple’s chosen surrogate for Chicago, La’Reina Haynes, appeared on their reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2018. She shared why she wanted to help the celebrity couple:

“I like being pregnant. I know it sounds really weird; the pregnancy itself, you know, it just feels natural, like I’m supposed to do it. Because I know from the very beginning this is not my baby. And at the end, my joy and my satisfaction is with whoever I’m having the baby for.” She continued, “I know what my job is in all of it. It makes me feel important because I’m like, ‘Wow, I did something so good.’ This is beautiful. I would do this again a thousand more times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West met through a mutual friend in 2002; before this, she was in a 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries. The pair began dating in April 2012, after which they tied the knot in May 2014. The duo remained together for a decade until Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. Their divorce was finalized in November 2022.