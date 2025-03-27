Kris Jenner in Panic Mode as Kim Kardashian Plans to Ditch the Family for a Solo Career!

Kim Kardashian is back in the news! This time not for her sultry outfit choices or a new potential boyfriend in the scene but for something more serious! Reports suggest that the SKIMS founder is considering stepping away from the family reality TV show ‘The Kardashians.’

The show is focused on the scandalous lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The show, which first started as Keeping Up With The Kardashians (often abbreviated KUWTK), premiered on the E! cable network on October 14, 2007, and operated for 20 seasons over almost 14 years, after which it became the longest-running show in reality TV. The last episode of the season premiered in 2021.

However, the family returned to the online streaming platform Hulu in 2022, a year later, with another season titled ‘The Kardashian.’ As per RadarOnline.com, recent news reports reveal that Kim is planning to venture more towards partnerships, including a major deal with Nike and stepping down from the show due to its declining ratings.

Meanwhile, mother Kris Jenner is in panic mode as the show ratings continue to drop, and she knows that the show will be in complete chaos with Kim. An Insider revealed that “Kim’s swimming in cash with her new Nike partnership and all these opportunities to roll with the power players on Capitol Hill, and she doesn’t want the family’s show dragging her down.”

Even though the show made Kim and the Kar-Jenner family a global sensation, insiders claim that the SKIMS founder has reached a stable and secure position with her finances, and the show seems irrelevant to her.

Moreover, with the success of her brand SKIMS, several public appearances, deals, and speculation about her ambitions in the political arena, the 44-year-old no longer holds the show important. On the other hand, Kris Jenner, who happens to be the driving force and manager of the million-dollar empire, wants to keep the show, and she knows that Kim’s presence would make a huge difference to the show.

Viewers love Kim Kardashian and what she brings to the dose of entertainment and hotness she brings to the scene. An insider added, as per the outlet, “It has Kris going nuclear because she knows the show will fall apart without Kim.”

Although Kim first gained fame when a sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2003, Kim feels that her family rose to fame after her scandal. But now she’s tired of feeling they haven’t fully appreciated the sacrifices she’s made for their success.

The insider said, “Kim feels like they’ve never really been grateful enough to her for all she’s done and continues to do for them, and she’s ready to put herself first.”

Another reason why the mom of four wants to quit the OG reality show is because of its shooting schedule. Sources claim that with whispers of possible political aspirations, it will be difficult for Kim to manage the timings since the show’s schedule is reportedly “quite demanding.”

Kim has figured that she has much more potential to earn outside of her family business. She is contemplating exploring new opportunities and avoiding frustrations that come as baggage for being on the show. As reported, tensions rise within the Kardashian-Jenner clan; further updates from Kim await.