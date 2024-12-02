Kim Kardashian Eerily Predicted KUWTK's Future in Her First-Ever Interview: "People Will Definitely..."

If leading her family into the spotlight was not enough, Kim Kardashian once even accurately predicted the fate of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The popular reality show that aired on television for over a decade since 2007 became the foundation of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s road to fame. Raking in big numbers for the network, KUWTK ran for 20 seasons before the show moved on to Hulu for a revamped, more glamorous version.

Throwing it back to our first interview with Kim Kardashian for the premiere of #KUWTK in 2008 in honor of tonight’s final season 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rnLU1tHbGU — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 18, 2021

In her first-ever interview with E! young Kardashian was sure that the show would be a success given the immaculate chemistry between her family members. The interview was held during a backyard family barbeque where she candidly chatted about KUWTK’s potential which was later featured in the first episode. “I think that there's so many of us and all of our personalities are so different,” Kardashian said, adding that people generally assume reality shows encircling big families do not work out because there are 'many' characters.

Congratulations @KUWTK for winning The E! People's Choice Award for #TheRealityShow of 2018! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/rjh0nBsMtc — People's Choice Country Awards (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018

But the iconic reality star believed their differences would eventually subside in light of their mutual love for the family. “We're all family orientated – and our chemistry together is so amazing, people will definitely want to be a part of this family,” the TV personality rightly envisioned. She also talked about the sensational family’s struggle to get used to cameras hovering around their house 24/7. The mother of two shared that while it seemed 'crazy' initially, they eventually forgot that the cameras even existed. They intended the show to be 'reality' and did not mind the crew capturing their real lives.

Kim Kardashian announces her family’s landmark reality TV series, #KUWTK, has come to an end.



Final season to air in early 2021. pic.twitter.com/k9bwjkuTnx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2020

The show made a great name for both the network and the Kardashian-Jenners. It was only upwards from there. Their accumulated wealth, about $5 billion, per Variety, gave way to the multiple billion-dollar businesses the K-clan now owns. The family also dominated the reality TV domain for years before they decided to end their contract with E!, thus, concluding KUWTK in 2021. Simultaneously, the SKIMS founder became a red-carpet staple, especially after her romance with controversial rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West).

Ryan Seacrest, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner pose for a photo at the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" viewing party at a restaurant on October 16, 2007. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Vespa)

However, the world had not seen the end of the Kardashians as the infamous family bounced back with a dazzling new eponymous reality series in 2022. Five seasons down already, Hulu’s The Kardashians became the most-viewed unscripted series ever on the streaming platform, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed during an earnings call for the network, Forbes reported. Besides that, the family remains omnipresent with their popular social media handles and businesses.