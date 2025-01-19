Kim Kardashian’s ‘Work Hard’ Comment Stirs Criticism Over Privilege and Reality of Success

In an interview, Kim offered business advice to women, telling them to “get your f***ing ass up and work,” adding, “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” The comment was met with objections from netizens. It is a known fact that The Kardashians rose to fame because of the family’s wealth, celebrity connections, and active social media presence. For example, Kim and her siblings, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian, are the children of Robert Kardashian, a high-flying lawyer who was part of O.J. Simpson’s “Dream Team” in the ’90s and lived in Beverly Hills.

The famous Kardashian and Jenner family seem to have deep-rooted issues surrounded by drama, media controversies, and fashion hits and misses (we’re joking). The Kar-Jenner family, as they are fondly called by fans, consists of the Kardashian family—Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian—and the Jenner family—Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have established themselves as one of the biggest names in reality TV as well as pop culture.

One user boldly wrote, “It’s probably true that the Kardashians work hard, and Kim seems to have the most hustle of the bunch. But to ignore the pre-career privilege—a famous, uber-rich father & vast LA network that included Paris Hilton at her peak of fame—is tone deaf at best, offensive at worst.”

It’s probably true that the Kardashians work hard, and Kim seems to have the most hustle of the bunch. But to ignore the pre-career privilege — a famous, uber-rich father & vast LA network that included Paris Hilton at her peak of fame — is tone deaf at best, offensive at worst. https://t.co/0EFAfoqNxS — Geeta Minocha (@geeta_minocha) March 9, 2022

Soon after, Kim Kardashian responded to the backlash, suggesting that people didn’t understand the “true story” behind her family’s upbringing. The reality TV star spoke to sisters Khloé and Kendall and said, “Yeah, we grew up privileged, but people don’t know the story of [Caitlyn Jenner] and Mom having to sell their house in Hidden Hills because they couldn’t afford it and they had to move to an apartment,” she said. Caitlyn Jenner happens to be their mom’s former partner, Kris Jenner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

However, the reality was reportedly far from what Kim claimed. According to sources, in Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashian, which talks about her life as she juggles motherhood and getting acquainted with fame and the polished life, it was mentioned that the family grew up with a golden spoon. Hence, this shows the power of social media and how Kim’s comments sparked a larger conversation about the realities of success, hard work, and privilege in the world of business.