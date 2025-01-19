Celebrity

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Work Hard’ Comment Stirs Criticism Over Privilege and Reality of Success

Published on: January 19, 2025 at 10:13 AM
By Sweta Choudhury
Kim Kardashian, American stylist, photographed on May 29, 2009 (via Kalumba2009 on Flickr).
The famous Kardashian and Jenner family seem to have deep-rooted issues surrounded by drama, media controversies, and fashion hits and misses (we’re joking). The Kar-Jenner family, as they are fondly called by fans, consists of the Kardashian family—Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian—and the Jenner family—Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have established themselves as one of the biggest names in reality TV as well as pop culture.
 
Thanks to their iconic show, which is called Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality television series aired from 2007 to 2021. After its conclusion, the family launched a new show called The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu in 2022. However, as much as fans love them for their quirkiness, the family has also sparked outrage on several occasions. For instance, SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian’s comments on work and success received backlash.
 

In an interview, Kim offered business advice to women, telling them to “get your f***ing ass up and work,” adding, “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” The comment was met with objections from netizens. It is a known fact that The Kardashians rose to fame because of the family’s wealth,  celebrity connections, and active social media presence. For example, Kim and her siblings, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian, are the children of Robert Kardashian, a high-flying lawyer who was part of O.J. Simpson’s “Dream Team” in the ’90s and lived in Beverly Hills.
 
As per BuzzFeed, people claimed that Kim’s opinions seemed biased as her perspective failed to acknowledge the barriers many people, particularly women of color, face when trying to succeed in business. Many others said that the success behind her brands like SKIMS can be credited to her whopping Instagram following, acquired celebrity status, and also help from her former partner and rapper Kanye West. Her comments went viral, and many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions.

 

 
 
 
 
 
One user boldly wrote, “It’s probably true that the Kardashians work hard, and Kim seems to have the most hustle of the bunch. But to ignore the pre-career privilege—a famous, uber-rich father & vast LA network that included Paris Hilton at her peak of fame—is tone deaf at best, offensive at worst.”

Soon after, Kim Kardashian responded to the backlash, suggesting that people didn’t understand the “true story” behind her family’s upbringing. The reality TV star spoke to sisters Khloé and Kendall and said, “Yeah, we grew up privileged, but people don’t know the story of [Caitlyn Jenner] and Mom having to sell their house in Hidden Hills because they couldn’t afford it and they had to move to an apartment,” she said. Caitlyn Jenner happens to be their mom’s former partner, Kris Jenner.

 

 
 
 
 
 
However, the reality was reportedly far from what Kim claimed. According to sources, in Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashian, which talks about her life as she juggles motherhood and getting acquainted with fame and the polished life, it was mentioned that the family grew up with a golden spoon. Hence, this shows the power of social media and how Kim’s comments sparked a larger conversation about the realities of success, hard work, and privilege in the world of business.

