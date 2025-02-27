Kris Jenner Teases ‘Thousands’ More Seasons of The Kardashians—But Fans Fear the Show Is on the Brink of Cancellation

Kris Jenner has revealed something really interesting about the future of The Kardashians as she is now teasing that the show will be around for some years to come.

Several rumors have. been circulating around the show for quite some time now. Viewers feel that the show could be axed from Hulu as its ratings have been steadily dropping. But, it looks like momager Kris is not worried enough about the cancellation of the show as she jokes there will be thousands of seasons of their program.

BREAKING: Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending and will air its final season next year, Kim Kardashian announced on Instagram pic.twitter.com/r2nY58oFuY — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 8, 2020

The 60-year-old appears on the latest episode of The Kardashian as audiences see her joining her daughters Khloe and Kim Kardashian at their dinner with anti-aging millionaire Bryan Johnson. Bryan shared the tips for prolonging life during their meal, with Kris Jenner who seems to be paying close attention to what he said.

Intrigued about Bryan Johnson’s life, Kris asked, “So do you ever just watch, like, Dateline? Dancing With The Stars?”

Bryan teased and laughed, “I only watch The Kardashians.” Kris then joked about her TV future as she said, “Good answer. For another 150 years, season 4,522.”

This is Bryan Johnson: • Spends $2.5M/year on longevity

• Has the organs of an 18-year-old

• Literally reversing aging in real-time I reverse engineered his $2.5M “Blueprint Protocol” for under $200/month. Here’s the Poor Man’s guide to live forever: pic.twitter.com/gkBRHHaQyA — Pascal K. — Digital Creator & Solopreneur. (@creatorpascal) January 6, 2025

During The Kardashian’s episode, Kim K also seemed like she was blown away by Bryan’s advice. When she arrived at his home, the SKIMS founder said, “I feel younger already just by being here. But you have no idea what this means to me. I’m obsessed with you and I’m so excited to learn.” She even praised the tech guru for his impeccable looks, saying, “Your skin is amazing.” Kris suggested Kim and Bryan were “two peas in a pod.”

Kim even revealed why the reality star wanted to meet with Bryan. She spoke in a confessional tone and said, “After taking the Horvath test, I am kind of obsessed with my biological age.”

Kim Kardashian and her family took the test in the recent season of The Kardashians and revealed their biological age. Kim K even discovered that she is similar to a 34-year-old. However, surprisingly it was Khloe who had the youngest biological age.

A few weeks prior the famous Los Angeles neighborhood house that was the setting for the family’s first television program, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, for almost a decade has been officially listed by matriarch and mother Kris Jenner, 69.

Inside the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ mansion that is valued at over 13.5 million dollarshttps://t.co/lplv3M00Ff — IE Lifestyle (@lifestyle_ie) February 26, 2025

The official asking price for the 8,860-square-foot property is $13.5 million. The expansive home, which has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, is situated in Hidden Hills. According to property records, Kris paid $4 million for the property in 2010.

According to the New York Times, Kris is prepared to give the keys to a new owner, even though she reportedly spent millions remodeling the house over the years. “I’ve shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I’m excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners,” she told the outlet.