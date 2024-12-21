Khloé Kardashian Broke Down on Brother Rob’s Refusal to Get Professional Help for Addiction: "I Can't..."

Rob Kardashian has always been the most reclusive member of the Kardashian clan. He has struggled with health issues, relationship loss, weight gain, and depression throughout the filming of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. His elder sister Khloé Kardashian has stood like a rock during these hard times. In one of the throwback episodes of the popular reality series, the Good America founder can be seen pleading with her brother to check into rehab.

In the short video clip, Khloé is clearly in tears as Rob refuses to seek professional help. "Do you think it's fair to do this to me though? I've been through this how many times? Do you think it's fair I do this for years and now you're going to do this to me too again? What's the right way? Because you leave every facility that we take you to. I can't do this anymore! It's not fair that you guys do this to me all the time! Toward the end of the video, the Hulu star can be seen expressing her anger as Rob continues to protest. "Just accept the f***ing help!" she can be seen saying, ending the call in rage.

The Daily Mail reported in 2015, that Momager Kris Jenner too got emotional while discussing Rob's situation with Kim Kardashian, but the SKIMS founder had enough of her brother's attics and called him 'pathetic'. "Everyone licks Rob's a** and does whatever he says," Kim insisted. "And at some point, you have to give it up!" the reality hoped that her family would take a tough stand against her brother's addictions, "We're not going to cater to him anymore, but it has to be all of us."

She added, "He's still competent to where he can ask for help when he needs it." Rob had also missed Kim's wedding since he had started to distance himself from her, thus making Kris increasingly worried that her son was "going to die." As per ETOnline, "He's gained over 100 pounds in the last year," Kris admitted. She went on, "He's missed Christmas, he missed Kim's wedding." "Everyone's been overcompensating for him since my dad died 'cause he was sixteen," eldest sister, Kourtney chimed in.

Around 2012, Rob began to withdraw from the spotlight and kept doing so as he also started to face problems with his ex, Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna began dating at the beginning of 2016. The dream was born to the couple in November 2016, but the highly-publicized couple split in 2017 amid suspicions of adultery. Rob Kardashian is a single father looking after his five-year-old daughter Dream, and living a private life.

As per Popsugar, Khloé did recently reveal that Rob is open to returning in front of the camera for their family show, "I do think Rob will come back to the show. He talks about it a lot. He does," Khloé said during a July 13 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. "But I do know Rob has been through a lot, personally, but he's literally the best dad that I know, and I'm so proud of him for that. He's just feeling really good about himself. So I have faith that soon he'll be back on the show."

