Kris Jenner, 68, Ready to Get Pregnant Again Even After Having Six Kids: “Your Uterus Doesn’t...”

Kris Jenner would have liked to add another member to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The 68-year-old TV personality and matriarch of the Kardashian and Jenner family has made a startling revelation in the latest episode of The Kardashians, currently airing on Hulu. Jenner confessed in the episode that she 'would happily get pregnant again' despite being a mom to six grown-up kids. In that particular episode, Jenner was chatting with her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, along with Malika Haqq and Scott Disick.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Image Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

When Haqq expressed her desire for a second child, Jenner quipped in and said, “I would be pregnant right now if I could." 39-year-old Khloe simply gasped at her mom's words. According to the New York Post, Jenner has six children with her ex-husbands Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner), all born between 1979 and 1997. The socialite started dating 43-year-old Corey Gamble in 2014. After Jenner's remark, Khloe pointed out that her mom could still get pregnant. “You know you can,” she said. “You know your uterus doesn’t age. So you’re good if you wanna carry her baby.”

Kris Jenner, 68, says she wants to be pregnant again. pic.twitter.com/cT1Wym1CtB — New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2024

Haqq added that if Kris wants to, she can be the surrogate mother of her baby. However, she politely declined the offer. As the group continued to discuss pregnancy, Kris explained that she found Haqq's desire to have more kids relatable. “I know what it must feel like to want a sibling to have for your baby because I always had that feeling deep down in my heart and soul,” Kris confessed. “That’s why I had six kids. I had a baby at 23, and then every couple of years I had a baby for a while. And then I got married and had two more. So that was my passion.”

But Khloe mentioned that her mom had a hard time getting pregnant with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, who are 28 and 26 at this point. “I had Kendall when I was 40,” Kris continued. “I really wanted Kendall to have a sibling that was closer in age to her. So I had Kylie when I was 41. And it wasn’t easy. I got terrible gestational diabetes when I was pregnant with Kylie. And with Kendall, I remember having a miscarriage right before, so I was nervous the whole time.”

Kris' first four children — Kourtney, 45, Kim, 43, Khloé, and Rob, 37 — were conceived with her first husband Robert. The couple separated in 1991 and he later passed away from esophageal cancer at the age of 59 in 2003. Jenner then got hitched to the Olympic gold medalist decathlete shortly after. The couple had Kendal and Kylie who were born in 1995 and 1997, respectively. However, Kris' second nuptial did not last long either. She separated from Bruce and finalized their divorce in 2015, and the following year, the athlete came out as transgender and now goes by Caitlyn.

Previously, in another episode of their hit reality show, Kris had expressed her sadness for not being able to get pregnant again. According to PEOPLE, Jenner joked to her daughter Kourtney that she could play the role of her daughter's body double during a photoshoot if she wasn't feeling well. Jenner even called herself a 'professional pregnant person with lots of experience.' “Are you sad that you'll never be pregnant again?” Kourtney asked her mom. “Don't make me cry," Jenner said while tearing up. "Pregnancy was my most beautiful experience especially my first one. My little pepper. Well yeah, you turned out spicy. I wasn't counting on that.”

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.