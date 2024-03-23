Kim Kardashian Subtly Admits to Getting Inspired by Bianca Censori's Fashionable Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian played muse to ex-Kanye West while the couple were still married. The fashion scene has changed after their divorce in March 2022 and the Bound 2 rapper's subsequent wedding to Bianca Censori. Censori has been grabbing all the headlines with her skimpy dressing sense, the SKIMS founder has been subtly adding her own touches to the young Yeezy architect's sartorial styles. In a recent questionnaire shared on her Instagram stories, the reality star admits to consciously getting inspired by Censori.

The KUWTK alum disclosed that her favorite show right now is Sofia Vergara's Griselda, and she can recite entire scenes from the 90s classic Clueless. She also disclosed that, although she prefers to drink tea over coffee, she occasionally sips a tall white chocolate mocha with whipped cream. Kim revealed that her white gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was her favorite 2024 outfit to date. When asked where she finds inspiration for her work, she said that two major sources are travel and architecture.

It needs to be noted that Censori graduated from the University of Melbourne with a master's degree in architecture. She is currently the head of architecture for the Yeezy brand. While Kim has made neutral hues a major component of her business and image, Bianca is a strong fan of the color palette.

As per The US Sun, fans have also mentioned that they adore rocking fur hats, buzzcutting their hair, standing in a mirror, showing off their curves in risqué clothing, and dressing in very similar gold bikinis.

Despite the accusations of copying, the two were seen on March 12 at West's album listening party for Vultures 2. The event took place in San Francisco, California. Ty Dolla $ign and the Donda rapper's eldest daughter, North, 10, are featured on the collaborative album. West and the Hulu star have four children together: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. The reality star seemed to be on good terms with West's current wife, the two were spotted bonding amicably during the event. Fans gushed over their chemistry and voguish fashion style, calling them 'twins'.

Meanwhile, West is trying to conquer the shapewear industry by dressing his wife in clothing similar to his ex-wife's brand SKIMS. As per The US Sun, "Kanye is seething about how successful SKIMS is - he wants to take Kim on with his own brand but wants it to be riskier, sexier, and make more money than SKIMS. He’s putting Bianca in these outfits as a sort of test - she’s his muse and will model the line, he thinks she can showcase his brand and it’ll sell out. That’s why he’s parading her around in these outfits to take revenge on Kim," an insider revealed.