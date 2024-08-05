Kim Kardashian Shares What She’d Like to Change About Her Parenting Approach

Kim Kardashian has always been vocal about her parenting approach. Following her divorce from Kanye West, she addressed the challenges of being a single mum. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, she compared her parenting style to that of her sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloé Kardashian, praising them and pointing out her own lack.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tristar Media

"Kourtney's loving being a mom. A mom times four is like the best," she said. During their conversation, Kim admitted, "Sometimes, I'm like damn, I wish I could do it all over. The one thing I would do is be so strict from the start." Upon hearing this, Khloé thought Kim was talking about being strict with her diet but Kim clarified that she was talking about being stricter with setting boundaries and rules for her children. Subsequently, Khloé encouraged her, saying there was still time to change her parenting approach. Khloe later admitted in her confessional, "My sisters and I, we all have different households, we raise our kids differently."

Kim Kardashian explains why she has a hard time being a strict parent to her and ex Kanye West's four kids—North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5. pic.twitter.com/0fN8JrfjPe — E! Online Asia (@eonlineasia) June 7, 2024

"I'm not judging if everyone's happy, healthy, and great, then wonderful, but my type of parenting is we do everything by a schedule," she added. Earlier during an episode, Kim said, “I don’t know why I don’t have it in me to be super strict. Neither one of my parents was strict. Khloé is a lot better at being stricter. I wish I was more like that but, you know, I’m just one person and it’s overwhelming. Just how do I go about doing this all?" as reported by People magazine. Reflecting on her chaotic life, she said, "I'm open to anything at this point because I can't live like this."

@KimKardashian, I wanna know if you would consider yourself a strict parent, and what are your thoughts on strict parenting? — M3GAN Thee Stallion (@TanjMahal) April 24, 2018

Meanwhile, in a previous episode of On Purpose With Jay Shetty, Kim opened up about the significant trials and tribulations she faces as a mother of four. She said, “Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself. It has been the most challenging thing...There are nights I cry myself to sleep, like, 'What just happened?' with all the moods and the personalities." She revealed, “Sometimes they’re fighting and there’s no one there. It’s me [that has] to play good cop and bad cop. So that is definitely a challenge.”

“I mean, there [are] nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom, and you have spit-up all over you, and you’re wearing the same pajamas. It is the most challenging but rewarding job on this planet,” the reality star added. She also explained that she’s quite open with her kids about everything going on in their lives. As reported by BuzzFeed, she disclosed, “I’ll talk to my kids about anything they wanna ask me about...I am so open and honest with my kids. I think that’s the only way to be. And it could be things that they might not understand. I’ll wait to find the appropriate time to talk about it.”