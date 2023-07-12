Kim Kardashian Looks Royal in Purple Gown at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in Italy

Kim Kardashian looked like royalty at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy, on Saturday. She created a look that became the "showstopper" of the elite event. Kim made a dramatic entry wearing a billowing, off-the-shoulder evening gown in purple with a thigh-high slit.

The beauty mogul looked like a real-life princess with her long brunette hair styled into a half ponytail. She accessorized the ball gown-inspired outfit with a large purple diamond pendant on a studded necklace. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added flamboyance with sheer gloves and wore stunning pointed-toe sandal heels.

The SKIMS founder added a glittering silver ring on the index finger of her left hand and wore dazzling diamond stud earrings. Keeping the makeup minimal, Kim flaunted a "purple pout" in a series of Instagram images from the high-fashion event.

In one of the pictures, Kim was seen sitting front row with former Victoria's Secret supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, actress Kerry Washington, and singer Anitta. Another picture showcased her with mom Kris Jenner, who looked stunning in a black silk gown and an animal print duster coat. Kim was also seen posing on a traditional Italian terrace with her back to the camera. Her long purple train was elegantly positioned behind her. She captioned the post, "Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda in Puglia 🇮🇹 ".

Kim Kardashian for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.



According to Page Six, most of her fans loved her royal look, but some criticized the mother of four for "stealing" Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor Version) look, which the Lavender Haze hitmaker has flaunted on her latest album cover. “Speak Now (Kim’s Version)?” one fan commented. A second fan hilariously added, “She in her Speak Now era."

A third fan pointed out the feud between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim while writing, “Kourtney somewhere crying right now.” A fourth fan asked, “Did Kourtney approve this after wearing the same color in 1998?” while a fifth one added, “The way Kourtney didn’t even like this.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Kim's statement entry at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show came amid the ongoing battle of words with her sister Kourtney on The Kardashians. The Poosh founder had alleged that Kim stole the limelight during Kourtney's destination wedding in Italy and turned it into a business opportunity.

Kim recently hit back during the recent episode of the Hulu series saying, “I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f—ing wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vida lifestyle? Okay." With Kim's strong comments followed by the dramatic weekend entry at the high-fashion event in Italy, fans suspect there is more to come in the following weeks as the feud continues on the show.

