Kim and Kourtney Finally Address “Underlying Weirdness” and “Distance” in Their Relationship After 2020 Feud

The latest episode of The Kardashians saw two sisters finally "talking it out" their longstanding feud. The drama finally ended between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. However, it was not smooth sailing. In the episode that aired on Thursday, July 6, 2023, the sister-duo sat down to address the grievances Kourtney holds for Kim.

The 42-year-old reality TV star discussed Kourtney's complaints about her fashion collaboration with the luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana around her wedding with Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. Lemme founder accused Kim of "using" her wedding ceremony to make financial gains, per Yahoo!

In a confessional, Kourtney explained, "There is this underlying weirdness that's not spoken [about] because of this." She alleged Kim of collaborating with the brand behind her back. "It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me."

An annoyed Kourtney blamed Kim, "That's why she never truly asked me. It's not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn't care. I don't think she knew what to do if my answer was no." But Kim laid out another reason why the tension between the two escalated into a big fight.

If we do a quick recap, in the 2020s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim-Kourtney got involved in a physical fight, and Kim alleged that the actual tension stemmed from there. The two discussed their younger sister Kylie, who felt "too sick to attend Paris Fashion Week." But Kim was in disagreement and, in fact, challenged it by saying Kylie would go even if she were on her deathbed. Kim alleged, "Mom is so used to…me and Khloé, whenever we're sick… [Kourtney] You don't care about stuff." Kourtney retorted, "You act like I don't do s—t. You have this narrative in your mind. No, no, no, I will literally f—k you up if you mention it again." The verbal disagreement turned into an actual physical brawl where Kourtney began to hit Kim.

The duo also discussed the relationship 'gap' between the two and how to fill it. "We don't even hang out as much anymore. None of us do," Kim told her sister. She [Kim] also pointed out that they haven't had "family time" for so long. "We haven't had a family dinner in who knows how long. I don't know if it is just this."

Kim alleged that Kourtney has been in her own "little" world with her new beau Barker. "It has been like this since we literally fought in Khloé [Kardashian]'s old house. It started there. But then, you have been in Travis's land." The 44-year-old admitted there had been a "distance," but it isn't that she [Kourtney] is no longer available for the family.

"That doesn't mean we can't do things together," Kourtney argued. But Kim concluded that she understood Kourtney's resentment and apologized. "I hear you. I'm sorry. I'm sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I'm happy about the experience but I'm sad and sorry that the experience hurt you."

She continued, "That's not what I would ever want to do. I'm sad that my choice to do this would hurt you or our relationship." Their relationship suffered when Kim struck a business deal with the same brand [Dolce & Gabbana] that Kourtney wore on her wedding. Lemme founder also condemned her sister for copying the designs "exclusive" to her wedding in May 2020 for a fashion show in September 2020 to earn money.

