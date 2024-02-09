Kim Kardashian 'Embarrasses' Sister Kourtney Kardashian With This Throwback Photo

The Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kourtney, never fail to take a jibe at each other. Their longstanding feud has been a significant plot of their family's reality show, and now, after seemingly burying the hatchet, the sisters continue to throw shade on social media. While the SKIMS mogul embarrassed Kourtney, the latter hit back.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Kim's latest dig at her sister is a throwback photograph she shared on her Instagram story from their teenage years. The 43-year-old stood inside a booth alongside her sister, Kourtney, and their long-time friend, Sara Foster, hugging and smiling. The billionaire captioned, "And this pic is just to embarrass us at 13 years old," per The Sun.

The teenage innocence was apparent on their faces, and the sisters sported minimal to no make-up look and left their natural brunette locks open. While the Lemme founder had shoulder-length hair, Kim tied her's in a loose ponytail. The throwback photo was an ode to their friend on her birthday.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

It was followed by another Instagram story post where she shared a video showing a psoriasis flare-up, which looked frightening. The reality star updated her followers, "How crazy is my psoriasis right now, guys? Like, all up my leg, I don't know what's happening. I have to figure this out."

The mother-of-four confessed that her rashes were "painful," and she could not decipher what "triggered" them. She added, "I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything! Psoriasis sucks." Meanwhile, Kourtney posted a similar photo of her leg under a white bathrobe from a photoshoot and captioned, "I really crack myself up @lemme, purr."

This back-and-forth prompted fans on a Reddit thread to discuss what's happening between the sisters. The post asked, "Is it [a] shade or a reach?" Fans jumped on the comment section to share their two cents. A Reddit fan, u/mnbvcdo, accused, "I think they do it on purpose to get more engagement. Cat fights with the sisters do well when it comes to that."

Another fan, u/pm1022, said, "You're probably right, but I really do believe Kourtney hates Kim." A third, u/ Important_Ad5027, echoed, "Same. She's hating on Kim before we know about them; they have mentioned it in their show." u/gunsof agreed, "The way she looks and talks about her is too real for it to be fake."

From verbal attacks to physical brawls, Kourtney and Kim's life on the Hulu show has all the ingredients of a hit reality drama, including their famous Dolce & Gabbana feud. Although they settled their differences, the beef erupted again during the season four premiere video, where the sisters had a heated phone call.

Psychologists Avigail Lev, Aura de los Santos, and Jameca Woody Cooper said the sister's fights tell the truth. "Feuds between sisters are different from those in a friendship and are much more intense," said Lev. They address broader issues and patterns around scapegoating, the golden child, fairness, and cooperation," per TODAY.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Lev further asserted that Kourtney's "hate" for Kim stems from her insecurities that her sister steals all her limelight. The expert claimed, "This is a common experience that Kourtney has with Kim, where she feels her resources are taken away by Kim."