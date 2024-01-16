Kim Kardashian Celebrates 6th Birthday of 'Smart, Sweet, Silly' Mini-Me Daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian expressed her love for her youngest daughter, Chicago West, on her 6th birthday through a post on Instagram. On Monday, the reality TV star shared her joy and surprise at raising a Capricorn girl in a heartfelt post. The post is adorned with adorable photos from the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party.

"Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like, but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!" Kim began by mentioning Chicago's unique qualities. The accompanying pictures showcased very joyful moments at the family's festive gathering. The proud mother didn't shy away from praising Chicago's character, noting, "I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you," ET Online. Kim continued to gush, describing her daughter as "so smart, sweet, silly, and so lovable to everyone around you, especially your cousins!" The heartfelt words painted a vivid picture of Chicago's endearing personality.

Chicago is a spitting image of Kim 💗💗 — meetjenchris (@youngjenniferj) January 16, 2024

Recognizing the tight family connection, Kim reminisced about the enchanting moments shared among the younger Kardashians and Jenners. She emphasized the love that embraces Khloé Kardashian's two kids, Kourtney Kardashian's four children, Rob Kardashian's one daughter, and Kylie Jenner's two little ones, as per Page Six. "It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe," she expressed. Expressing her overwhelming happiness, Kim concluded with, "I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!" The post garnered affectionate responses from fans, including Kim's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who shared her love with six pink heart emojis.

Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!! I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to… pic.twitter.com/UWdAoW7jK3 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 15, 2024

Instagram users flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Chicago, noting the striking resemblance between the 6-year-old and her famous mom. One fan playfully remarked, "It’s like Kim just chipped a little piece of herself off and let it grow. Happiest to you, precious little one!" The sentiment was echoed by others who showered Chicago with birthday wishes, emphasizing her undeniable similarity to Kim. Fans marveled at the resemblance, calling Chicago Kim's "twin" and describing her as "perfect" and "gorgeous."

Kris Jenner, Chicago's grandmother, joined the birthday celebration by posting a tribute on her Instagram page. The 68-year-old matriarch shared a series of pictures featuring Chicago with various family members, which included Khloé and siblings North and Saint West. Also, this isn't the first time observers have pointed out the striking likeness between Kim and Chicago. Photos from the Christmas Eve bash had already sparked conversations. It was about the uncanny resemblance, with fans praising Chicago's beauty. As Kim celebrated Chicago's 6th birthday, it's clear that the bond between mother and daughter is not only strong but also filled with love and joy. Chicago, the youngest member of the Kardashian-West clan.

