‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Finds Love and Happiness Again With Fiancé David Woolley

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared recently, Christine Brown, the beloved 51-year-old star of the reality show Sister Wives, shared her excitement about her forthcoming marriage to David Woolley. The post featured a beaming photo of the couple on a boat, radiating pure happiness.

Christine expressed her eagerness to marry David with a caption that resonated with anyone who has experienced the rollercoaster of love and heartbreak. She stated, "I'm excited to be marrying @david__woolley, he loves spending time with me every day, doesn't play games with my heart, and wants me to be me." In this simple declaration, Christine highlighted the genuine and uncomplicated nature of her relationship with David, emphasizing the absence of emotional games and the freedom to be herself.

This is not the first time that Christine has opened up about the stark differences between her previous 25-year marriage to Kody Brown and her relationship with David. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, she candidly admitted to having a gut feeling that Kody wasn't the one for her. Christine confessed that she had never believed in the concept of "soulmates" until she crossed paths with David.

"I never thought that I would be in a relationship with someone who would get me so well," Christine explained. "He gets me so well and he understands, and he doesn't care about all the extra stuff that comes with me. Because there's a lot, I'm fairly complicated." Her newfound love has brought simplicity to her life, a revelation that surprised her. She marveled, "I didn't know I could have a simple life with somebody."

In a heartwarming moment of reflection, Christine admitted, "I didn't know I would find a soulmate. I totally found a soulmate. He's totally my soulmate and I didn't even know."

Their journey towards engagement and the prospect of a life together has been a source of joy for Christine. In April 2023, she happily announced their engagement after publicly acknowledging their relationship on Valentine's Day. Before her relationship with David, Christine was spiritually married to Kody Brown, with whom she shares several children: Paedon, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendolyn, and Ysabel.

In November 2021, Christine announced her separation from Kody on Instagram, explaining that they had "grown apart." Despite their separation, they remain committed to co-parenting their children and supporting their family. Christine Brown's story is a reminder that love can find its way into our lives unexpectedly and bring simplicity, understanding, and genuine happiness. The reality show Sister Wives revolves around the blended polygamous family of Kody Brown who is currently married to Robyn Brown. In the latest episode, Kody lashed out at his ex-wife Christine for separating him from his kids post their separation.

