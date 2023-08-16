Global music sensation Katy Perry paid tribute to her old family friend Patricia Bragg on Instagram in an emotional tribute that touched the hearts of her millions of fans. In addition to being a personal friend, Bragg served as Perry's mentor and left a lasting impression that the singer treasured when she passed away on August 10 at the age of 94.

Bragg first became acquainted with Perry when she used to listen to her parents, who were pastors, deliver church sermons. These ties allowed the two to form a special bond that led rise to a shared interest. Perry's mother and Bragg had a desire to take over Bragg Live Foods, which is known for its high-quality apple cider vinegar products. Their friendship developed into a partnership in the promotion of health and well-being as a result of their shared vision, which further cemented their relationship, per The News.

Perry was greatly saddened by the news of Patricia Bragg's demise and used an emotional Instagram post to share her feelings. Bragg was described in vivid detail by Perry in her words, along with the effect she made on her life. Perry began the post by praising her friend Bragg, noting that despite her small stature, she had a strong personality. Perry compared Bragg to a "fairy of happiness and health, with flowers in her hair," whose infectious joy penetrated everyone around her.

Perry talked about their personal connection and also underlined the relevance of Bragg's signature product, Bragg apple cider vinegar. The singer jokingly recounted her initial bewilderment when Bragg and the product itself were first introduced to her in the 1990s. However, as Perry grew older, she realized the importance of Bragg's advice for both her physical health and the nourishing of her soul.

Patricia Bragg was more than just a casual acquaintance; she served as Katy Perry's confidante and mentor. Perry was profoundly impacted by Bragg's advice, which ranged from cautioning teenagers against underwire bras to promoting good posture. Now that she is a grownup and a parent, Perry sees herself as living up to Bragg's principles. Perry keeps incorporating Bragg apple cider vinegar into her family's daily routine and continues to uphold Bragg's belief that "health is wealth."

The Dark Horse singer was especially moved by Bragg's unrelenting support for joy, self-expression, and creativity. In a particularly moving memory, Perry recalled how Bragg gave her a guitar when she found her love of music. Perry compared Bragg to an "eccentric, health-first Auntie" who was a constant source of support for her family and found great comfort in her words and actions.

Perry said she had the honor of being present to celebrate Bragg's final birthday, an occasion she treasured greatly. Additionally, Perry's mother had the chance to pray earnestly for Bragg as she transitioned into the next stage of existence. Perry expressed her sincere gratitude for Bragg's impact on her life and the lives of many others as the poignant tribute came to a close.

