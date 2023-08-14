‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown Shows off Her Drastic Weight Loss in Her New Vacation Pictures

Mykelti Brown, star of Sister Wives, recently flaunted her stunning body transformation in a series of photos. The family of the TLC star is currently on vacation in Europe. This week, 27-year-old Mykelti posted on Instagram some of her trip highlights. Christine Brown's daughter, posing alone, with her sisters Truely and Ysabel, or with the complete family, uploaded a slideshow of photographs on Instagram, as reported by The Sun .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Shares a ‘Creepy Video’ With Daughter Maddie : “They Are Listening!”

The first image shows the TV star with one hand on her hip and the other clutching a water bottle and a purse. She was dressed in jeans and a graphic T-shirt. She topped off her outfit with some slim pants and high-top sneaks. She used the Wizard of Oz quote, "Castles and Towers and Europe, Oh My!" as the caption for her shot.

Supporters raved on the discussion threads. One user commented, "You look amazing Mykelti. Looks like you're all enjoying your adventures." Another added, "Wonderful Memories made!!!" Fans have previously gushed about Mykelti's incredible weight reduction after having her twins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

Mykelti and her partner, Antonio (Tony), Padron, had twin boys, Archer and Ace, in November. They also share a daughter named Avalon. The celebrity published photos of her post-baby figure on Instagram last month. The mother's hair was pulled back in a ponytail, and she wore skintight black shorts, a low-cut black T-shirt, and black socks in the photos. She was sitting on a blanket in her elder sister Aspyn's backyard with her three kids, Avalon, 2, Archer, and Ace, 6 months.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Misses Late Parents’ as She Visits Their Tombstone: “Nothing Can Replace Them”

Avalon and her mother Mykelti experienced a tender moment as Avalon examined a ladybug that had crawled onto her mother's palm. The youngster watching the insect climb her arm was also the focus of several photographs. In the caption, Christine's daughter expressed her excitement about the encounter, "Miss Avalon discovered a gentle creature. Playing in Aspyn's backyard and a little ladybug made their appearance."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Fame Meri Brown Seeks Professional Help To Heal After Splitting From Ex Kody Brown

Mykelti, meanwhile, told everyone she was in Europe with her mother and sisters without the kids. She took a picture of herself what seems like in front of a fridge. Mykelti wore a flowery print shirt with a thin necklace and large earrings to flaunt her new figure. Several bags of what looked like breast milk were stored in the refrigerator. Mykelti labeled the photo, "I’m on Holiday without my babies. I’m pumping to keep up my supply, I can’t donate it in the country I’m staying. So what are my alternative options…..?"

Some comments addressed the subject at hand and provided useful replies; others argued on whether or not she should take her children along on the trip. One user inquired, "Did you leave your babies???" Another responded, "Women are allowed to do that." One more accused, "People like you are what makes moms feel guilty about going somewhere." Another troll sent a different remark in which they said, "You left Tony with all three babies," with an accompanying facepalm emoji.

A furious supporter of the celebrity spoke out in her defense, "To all the people trying to shame her for leaving on a trip and leaving the babies with their dad, the other caregiver: Women are allowed to have time to themselves, even if you don’t agree with it. Dads are VERY capable of caring for their kids. Your opinion on her doesn’t pay her bills, so kindly stfu."

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8803452/sister-wives-mykelti-brown-flaunts-drastic-weight-loss/

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8721569/sister-wives-christine-brown-weight-loss-london/

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown’s Hubby Threw Shade at His Wife in New Post Amid Her Vacay

‘Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Accuses Meri Brown of Being Abusive: “I Bore the Brunt”