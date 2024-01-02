Khloe Kardashian Posts About Wanting ‘More Love’ Following Reports That She's Back With Tristan

Amidst ongoing speculation, Khloe Kardashian, the renowned Hulu star, has added to the buzz about a possible reconciliation with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Welcoming the New Year, the 39-year-old Kardashian took to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic yet suggestive message, offering a glimpse into her aspirations for 2024.

According to The US Sun, her post read, "Ready for 2024. For new adventures. For new opportunities. For more love. For more good vibes. For peace." Closing her statement with an inclination towards embracing change, Kardashian's mysterious post gains prominence amid continuous speculation surrounding a potential reconciliation with Thompson. The NBA player, in a candid discussion with Kourtney Kardashian on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, revealed his desire to rekindle his relationship with Khloe. He shared that it was his "goal" to get back together with her.

This revelation came amidst Thompson's involvement in a controversy where he fathered a child, Theo, now two years old, with Maralee Nichols during a time he was presumed to be exclusive with Kardashian. The reality star, who shares two children, one-year-old son Tatum, and five-year-old daughter True, with Thompson, saw her relationship with the NBA player go through tumultuous times. The couple welcomed their son via surrogacy shortly after the news of Theo's birth came to light, fueling reconciliation rumors during the fourth season of The Kardashians.

In a significant episode of the Hulu series, Kardashian and Thompson had a heart-to-heart in her million mansion in Calabasas, Los Angeles. Thompson expressed regret for his past behaviors and recognized the distress he brought upon the family. Responding to it the Good American, founder shared the impact of his actions on the entire family. He was grappled with obstacles in rebuilding a connection with the Kardashian family. He reflected on men's realization of their mistakes often coming too late, hoping his "train hasn't left." Kardashian, however, appeared unimpressed by his analogies, expressing her dislike for them.

Recently, Kardashian faced backlash for their Christmas Eve celebration per The US Sun. Orchestrated by renowned event planner Mindy Weiss, the opulent affair unfolded as a dazzling display of luxury. She took to Instagram, sharing a video montage showcasing the elaborate decorations executed by her sister, Kim Kardashian, 43.

Guests attending the event were welcomed with a snowy path flanked by numerous Christmas trees, setting a charming and festive ambiance. Each tree in Kim's backyard was adorned with faux snow, amplifying the winter theme. The outdoor setting featured meticulously decorated wooden tables adorned with white floral bouquets and candles as captivating centerpieces. Plush white accent stools and couches further contributed to a warm, inviting, and sophisticated atmosphere for the attendees. The extravagant decorations were not confined to the outdoor space alone. Notably, True recently captured attention on social media with her candid critique.

