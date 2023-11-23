The final episode of Sister Wives Season 18 concluded recently, and as reported by People, despite previously hoping for a turnaround in her marriage with Kody Brown, Meri Brown expressed her readiness to take steps forward. Their separation, announced by Meri and Kody in January 2023, took center stage, and its fallout unfolded on screen in a recent episode where the estranged couple reunited with Robyn Brown, Kody's fourth wife.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frederick M. Brown

Also Read: Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ Says Ex Meri Brown Doesn’t ‘Share Resources’ and Shouldn’t Get Part of Land

It emerged that Meri realized that a reconciliation with Kody wasn't in their future. However, Robyn Brown still maintained an optimistic outlook, holding onto hope that somehow, things between Meri and Kody would resolve. Robyn consistently supported Meri throughout her now-tumultuous relationship with Kody. Nonetheless, both Meri and Kody seemed to think it was the end of the road for them as a couple.

In the wake of this, Meri appealed to Robyn, asking her to release the notion or hope of a potential reconciliation between her and Kody. "It's not fair to either of us. It's not fair for me to be alone like I have been for years, and it's not fair for him to feel like he has to do a duty," said Meri to Robyn.

Tears well up in Robyn's eyes, prompting her to step away in search of peace to gather her emotions, as stated by Entertainment Tonight. Meanwhile, Meri and Kody Brown persisted in their conversation about the breakdown of their marriage. Observing Robyn's emotional distress, Meri reached out and took her hand to calm her down. Although this wasn't the envisioned conclusion to their relationship, the stars of the TLC show ascertained that sometimes, despite one's intentions, certain aspects simply don't fall into place.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits Being In "Fake Love" With Meri Brown For Seven Years: "It's a Goodbye"

Kody Brown's sole remaining partner Robyn Brown is reacting to Meri Brown's decision to leave their husband. Click the link for more from an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming #SisterWives episode: https://t.co/ABNPoDrAVB pic.twitter.com/7bO8KHKuHs — E! News (@enews) November 19, 2023

Also, Robyn's initial entrance into the Brown family was predominantly driven by her desire to partake in a plural marriage. She said, "I always wanted to live plural marriage. I will just continue to spend time on my knees looking for peace and answers because it was really not a choice for me." Nonetheless, it seems this chapter of her life is drawing to a close, at least for now.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Realized She’s a 'Pretty Amazing Person' After Split With Kody Brown

Meri Brown says she's so very sad that her family has collapsed. She also says she did NOT see any of this coming. ⬇️ https://t.co/3MZPtCrF9s — The Hollywood Gossip (@thgossip) November 17, 2023

Meri became Kody's first wife in the year 1990, marking the beginning of their union. However, shortly after Janelle Brown and Kody's separation became public, and over a year after Kody's split with Christine, Kody and Meri made an Instagram announcement detailing their mutual decision to end their marriage. Shockingly, within just a short period, three marriages within the Brown family reached their breaking point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Moving on, Meri also spoke about the upcoming changes in her relationship with Robyn after their separation. "I don’t think mine and Robyn’s relationship will be too much different than what’s been, and also, I need to figure out how to be friends with my ex-husband's wife," said Meri. Although things have been confirmed, Robyn is still struggling with the conclusion of the plural marriages.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Dating Again as Her Friends Set Her up With Other Men After Split With Kody

Fans Notice This Spooky Halloween Detail In 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown's Lizzie Heritage Inn