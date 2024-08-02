Khloé Kardashian Once Opened Up About Her Therapist ‘Breaking Up’ With Her

Whether you're a fan or a critic of the Kardashian-Jenner family, they stand as one of reality TV’s most popular stars currently. Their show, The Kardashians, has consistently delved into their lives, uncovering significant and often surprising details about them. Each episode offers a glimpse into the dramas of the Kardashian-Jenner world. In one of the episodes, Khloé Kardashian revealed that she once found herself dumped by her therapist when she went to seek her help, as reported by E! News.

Khloé said, "I was actually told by one therapist that I don't need therapy because I just process things so matter of fact, I don't know it was a strange encounter and I was like ‘Oh my husband I found him at a drug den in a motel’ and like I was saying something." She added, "But she was like 'So do you get upset?' I'm like no I mean like I was like super calm. She's like 'Do you feel angry?' I was like no." Revealing her therapist's response, Khloé said, "She's like 'I don't really think you need me.' I think I got broken up by a therapist." Meanwhile, in the latest news, reports indicate that Khloé has been advised to seek therapy to address her challenges.

However, going against the advice, the reality star is not very keen on getting a therapy session as she is not very fond of psychological counselors and she doesn't like therapists either. This was just recently revealed in an episode where her sister Kim Kardashian and her friend Malika Haqq advised her. Khloé said, "I've done therapy. I've gone to like, three or four different therapists." Sharing the reason, she said, "I've never connected. I'm like, 'I just told you my whole life story. Every dark demonic thing and you're just gonna be like, Okay.' I never got any guidance," as reported by the Daily Mail.

"Then she's definitely not the person for you," Haqq said. "So far, every therapist I've seen has done that," Khloe claimed. Haqq also suggested, "You've gone through several traumatic events and you need someone to help you find your exit. It's not that you need someone to tell you how to be Khloe. You need someone to tell you how to see your way out." She asked her to "Talk to different therapists for a little while." In a recent episode of the show, Kim also spoke to Khloé about how she was focusing on her mental health. She said, "I met with a therapist again."

She continued, "And she was like, ‘You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight. One time in life something happened and you remained calm, and that worked for you. So you will always choose calm.'” Kim then revealed some surprising things said by her therapist. She said, “She also said that she started to watch the show to do a little bit of homework. She said we all need therapy — especially you,” as reported by Us Weekly. She was trying to convince Khloé to start taking therapy. “I really think you need to be on this journey with me,” she said.