Sam Asghari Claims He Acted as Nurse and Therapist for Britney Spears in Marriage

Sam Asghari, 29, and Britney Spears, 41, were married for just 14 months when Sam filed for divorce last week. A source close to the separated couple said, "The truth is that Sam has been like a psychiatrist to her and has effectively been her therapist, helping her after she got out of the grasp of her father." On June 9, 2022, Britney wed her longtime boyfriend Sam, and her conservatorship terminated on November 12, 2021.

The source said, "Sam has helped her maneuver the real world and that has not been easy. Britney has tried to get back to regular life with Sam as her nurse and maid and therapist, but he is not equipped to do that."

Also Read: Amid Britney Spears's Divorce, She Now Has a Chance To Fix Things With Her Mom Lynne Spears

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s prenup leaves him with no payout for their divorce and also precludes him from getting spousal support, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/MtFf3zfLwU — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 18, 2023

It was earlier reported that "Britney and Sam's relationship has been a rollercoaster from the start." One insider claimed, "Even on their wedding night - obviously they were meant to spend the night together - but instead Britney went to the Four Seasons in Westlake Village and spent the night with her gay best friend and manager Cade Hudson rather than Sam." Britney's home is in the exclusive community of Westlake Village, a suburb of Los Angeles. The source remarked, "That immediately started off the marriage on a problematic note. Britney has been telling people she wanted another baby and to start a family with Sam." The insider went into further detail about Britney and Sam's deteriorating relationship, saying, "He was always off at the gym, cooking or hanging out with friends while Britney was lost in her own world." The singer's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is 45 years old, and they have two sons, Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Another source chimed in with further claims about the couple's problems, saying, "Britney and Sam have had problems for a long time. No one really thought this would last. What they had in common long term no one really knew. They’ve been on the rocks for six months and rarely spent any time together. Sam was getting really annoyed that he would be sitting at home while she would be on holiday with Cade. Britney has her memoir coming out in October and even though she needs publicity she probably won’t be making many media appearances. This will certainly give her the publicity she needs."

Also Read: Britney Spears’s ‘Iron Clad’ Prenup With Sam Asghari ‘Barring Him’ From Her Assets Revealed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

According to the U.S. Sun, Sam is planning to challenge their prenuptial agreement. He has asked for alimony and legal bills, and it is speculated that he hopes Britney will pay him off so the entire affair can be put to rest peacefully. If she ignores his requests, the breakup might become nuclear, as he is said to have "extraordinarily embarrassing" facts to reveal about her. A leading divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, has been retained by the famous singer. A person close to the singer said, "Britney has been pushed around by men her whole life. She is not going to let it happen again. There has been one heartbreak after another in her life but she won’t be taken advantage of this time. She will fight for what’s rightfully hers if it comes to that."

Also Read: Here’s Why Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Divorce Will Not Affect Her Memoir Publication

More from Inquisitr

Paris Hilton, Pink, and Others Stand in Support of Britney Spears Amid Split With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Highly Anticipated Memoir 'The Woman in Me' Can't Be Changed Amidst Divorce Drama