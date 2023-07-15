Khloé Kardashian Is All Love for Blac Chyna as a Mother of Two Kids: "She's Doing Her Best"

The Kardashians' feud with Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian's ex, is a thing of the past. And Khloé Kardashian's recent post ensured people came out of that episode and moved on. The Good American co-founder said that she is done with the "clickbait" headlines trying to escalate the beef that has long been buried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Says She's 'More Than an Aunt' to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream

Khloé addressed the discussion around her closeness with her niece Dream Renée Kardashian - her brother Rob and Chyna's daughter. Often the 6-year-old is seen hanging out with Aunt Khloé and her Kardashian-Jenner cousins. In a recent episode of the Hulu show, The Kardashians, Khloé was seen saying that she feels like a "third parent" to Dream and thinks of her as "one of my babies too."

The feud between Chyna and the Kardashian family began when Chyna sued the famous reality TV family for being the reason behind the cancelation of her show, Rob & Chyna.

Khloé has now clarified that they have long buried the hatchet and that she is fed up with critics who question her role in her niece's life, reported People. The 39-year-old posted an Instagram Story on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Khloé began, "It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not." She clarified that all of her nieces and nephews are special to her and she intends to be a memorable part of their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Ignores Blac Chyna's Rule and Shares Pics With Niece Dream on Her Social Media

Khloé also addressed the criticism surrounding her involvement in Dream's birthday. She clarified why she had "helped" her brother Rob to arrange the celebration. She added, "Life is challenging enough. I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted."

Her brother, who is mostly missing from the limelight, seldom appears with sister Khloé and the kids. Khloé also defended her brother and ex-sister-in-law. "Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life," she said, referring to Blac Chyna, who was born as Angela White.

Also Read: Blac Chyna Says "It's All Love" Between Her And Kardashian-Jenner Family Post $100 Million Trial

She also addressed her role in the equation, "I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life. Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all, they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe."

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

The fashion mogul is aware the news of their beef is fodder for the gossip mongers, but she pointed out that there is no bad blood between them to talk about: "I'm sure the narrative of 'The Kardashians VS Chyna' is more fun to read about, but there really is nothing there anymore."

The mother-of-two urged people to be more considerate, as the family prioritizes Dream's happiness. "The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy's house, her daddy's house, and any family member's house for that matter," she said.

She also urged people to stop the incessant criticism. "Please stop pinning us against one another. Life is hard enough. Let's try to lead with love and understanding, especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day," Khloé concluded her rant.

In an interview with Sway in the Morning earlier this year, Chyna too commented on her relationship with Khloé. She revealed to the host Sway Calloway that it is beyond her control if "Khloé is watching over her daughter Dream at Rob's house." She said, "We share 50/50 custody. I cannot control if Khloé is watching Dream at Rob's house. That's when he has his daughter."

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Finally Reveal Baby Tatum's Face on ‘The Kardashians'

Jennifer Aniston Explains to Reese Witherspoon Why She No Longer Needs to Struggle for Things