Khloé Kardashian Has 'Faith' That Her Brother Rob Kardashian Will Soon Return To The Family Reality Show

Rob Kardashian is known to stay away from the reality family drama and just make cameo appearances once in a while to support his sisters on The Kardashians. He has opted to keep his life fiercely guarded by staying away from social media too since his messy split from Blac Chyna, the mother of his 6-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. However, Rob never fails to post adorable personal messages for his sister Khloé Kardashian on her birthday, "I don’t know what I would do without you," he had mentioned while wishing the Good America founder on her special day this year. Khloé on her part is positive that her reclusive younger brother may soon make his presence felt on the reality drama show. “I do think Rob would come back to the show, he talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally," she exclusively revealed on Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

During the Thursday episode the Hulu star is seen face timing the Arthur George founder and discussing his daughter Dream's upcoming birthday party, ETOnline reports. However, viewers could only catch his voice and not his face in the scene, Khloé further shared that she is "crazy close" with Rob and that she's there to "help out" him out with Dream "whenever he needs it". Praising his dad skills, the reality star shared in the confessional, "He's literally the best dad that I know, and I'm so proud of him for that. He's just feeling really good about himself. So I have faith that soon he'll be back on the show."

According to CNN, in 2022 Rob made a brief appearance on The Kardashians to celebrate his mother, Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday. However, given his private nature, the Grandeza hot sauce founder totally avoided his elder sister Kourtney Kardashian's lavish destination wedding in Italy. A close source to the family exclusively told ETOnline in May 2022, "Rob didn't feel comfortable attending Kourtney's wedding because he doesn't like a spectacle. It's just not his thing, and he's become an extremely private person." The source also added that Kourtney was 'ok' with his absence, "Kourtney and the entire family completely understand. Kourtney didn't expect Rob to attend and knows she has his support either way."

Rob did have his own spinoff reality show called Rob & Chyna with ex-Blanc Chyna. According to Sky News, Chyna had allegedly accused the Kardashian-Jenner clan of maliciously calling her violent and unstable, and had succeeded in persuading the producers and executives to cancel her reality show, Rob & Chyna. The model had sued the Kardashians for approximately $108m (£77m) but ultimately lost the legal suit and was awarded zero damages. Chyna and Rob dated for a year and split in February 2017, People reports. In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé cleared that she had no "intentions of reconciliation" with her brother's ex-fiancée. "I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

