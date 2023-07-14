Khloé Kardashian Discusses Maternal Instincts With Scott Disick: “Dream Is One of My Babies Too”

In a recent episode of The Kardashians,Khloé Kardashian acknowledged that she sees herself as a "third parent" to her niece, Dream Renée Kardashian. Khloé expressed her desire to be a positive and "great maternal influence" for her brother Rob Kardashian's daughter, whom he shares with the rapper-model Blac Chyna.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Says She's 'More Than an Aunt' to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream

In an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming episode of The Kardashians shared by E! News, Khloé was seen eagerly taking part in organizing a butterfly-themed birthday celebration for Dream. The party featured vibrant pink-and-purple balloon arches and a beautifully designed multi-tiered cake. Khloé appeared to be genuinely delighted to contribute to the festivities for her niece's special day. While overseeing the butterfly-themed celebration, Khloé expressed her affection for Dream, referring to her as "one of my babies too."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

She expressed her joy in assuming a maternal role for everyone involved, stating, "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don’t know if they like that or not but it’s so in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way.” Reflecting on her relationship with Dream, Khloé acknowledged in a confessional that she feels like a "third parent" to her niece.

In a later segment of the episode, Scott Disick referred to Khloé as a "co-parent" alongside the former couple, implying her significant role in raising Dream. Khloé responded to this with a playful remark: "I'm the third wheel, like most things in life." However, Disick expressed his belief that Khloé should receive more recognition and credit for her role. He urged her to give herself more credit for what she does: "You're not the third wheel. You're like the wheel that makes the car move."

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Fans Concerned About Her 'Puffy Face' After New Episode of 'The Kardashians'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé addressed the 2022 legal dispute involving her family and Dream's biological mother. Chyna accused the Kardashian family of being responsible for the cancellation of the reality show, Rob and Chyna. The 35-year-old model, however, lost the case. According to People, Khloé said, “I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom. It’s hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Moment As Son Tatum Is Cradled By Cousins Penelope And North

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloé, the 39-year-old reality star, firmly believes that the specific individual who serves as a "maternal influence" for the young girl is inconsequential as long as she receives such an influence. Khloé emphasized that what truly matters is ensuring that the little girl has a positive and nurturing presence in her life, regardless of who fulfills that role. “I know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from," she said.

More from Inquisitr

Khloé Kardashian Throws an Epic Rap-Themed ‘Fancy Girls’ Sleepover for Daughter True and Niece Dream

When Khloe Kardashian Called Out Sis Kim Kardashian For "Lying" About 'Family Feud'