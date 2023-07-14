Khloé Kardashian Ignores Blac Chyna's Rule and Shares Pics With Niece Dream on Her Social Media

Blac Chyna made a solemn promise to refrain from exposing her six-year-old daughter, Dream, to social media until she reaches the age of 16. The mother of two shares Dream with Rob Kardashian and has a son named King, aged 10, from her relationship with rapper Tyga. Blac Chyna prioritizes safeguarding her children's privacy and has decided against creating individual social media accounts for them.

However, Aunt Khloe Kardashian has chosen to disregard this condition and continues to share posts featuring her niece, Dream Kardashian, on social media. Khloe Kardashian, the co-founder of Good American, shared glimpses of her six-year-old niece, in her recent Instagram Stories. The photos were taken during Dream's outing in Los Angeles, California. The young child posed at Khloe's newly opened Good American store, which made its debut in the past few weeks.

Sporting a light blue Champion sweatshirt and sweatpants, the 6-year-old stood confidently in front of the open doors of the retail shop. Completing her ensemble, she wore vibrant multi-colored Crocs, and her hair was neatly styled in two braids. Khloe accompanied the first picture with a caption that read, "Dreamy Dream." In the subsequent snapshot, the adorable girl proudly displayed her radiant smile while seated on a display showcasing an array of jeans and shirts. Khloe affectionately commented, "She was ensuring that everything was running smoothly."

During Sunday evening's awards ceremony for the Society Performers' Academy, Angela White, aka Chyna, made her presence felt on the red carpet. The 35-year-old celebrity engaged in an exclusive conversation with The US Sun at the Biltmore Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, where the event took place. The occasion honored children who participated in the SPiN program for performing arts. When inquired about the possibility of allowing Dream to have a TikTok account after her appearances alongside the Kardashians, Chyna responded, "I feel as though maybe 16 … with King, maybe 14, boys are different. We have to protect our little girls, and our little boys too. But I feel like King, he won't post anything crazy."

When expressing her reasons for keeping her children off social media to the extent possible, Chyna stated, "You know what, I don't [post them] because I want them to have their privacy and that's like a really big thing for me because they're gonna grow up already like in that [spot]light. And they need to stay kids and be creative and worry about school and not be worrying about like how they look. They need to just focus on school and love. That's it."

Khloe's bond with her niece is one that could be straight out of a fairy tale. In an exclusive sneak peek from E! News of the July 13 episode of The Kardashians, it is evident that Khloe was delighted to contribute to Dream's birthday celebration. The party centered around a butterfly theme and featured enchanting pink-and-purple balloon arches, as well as a magnificent multi-tiered cake, as reported by E! News.

Scott Disick expressed his admiration for Khloe, acknowledging her capability to organize such a lavish celebration despite her busy schedule. "It's amazing everything you've got going on. I just can't believe that you're basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream." Khloe responded with a light-hearted chuckle, saying, "Just a third parent, the third wheel—like many things in life." However, Scott encouraged Khloe to acknowledge her significant role, stating, "You're not just the third wheel. You're more like the wheel that propels the entire car forward."

