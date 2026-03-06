“Keep Her Away From People And Puppies” – CNN Guest Roasts Kristi Noem Over Dog Scandal

Eric Swalwell, a lawyer and Democratic politician, didn’t hold back on his opinion of Kristi Noem while appearing on CNN. He is currently serving as the US Representative for California’s 14th Congressional District and appeared on CNN to talk about the news.

The CNN segment came after Noem is about to be replaced as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security by Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma. The news was revealed by Trump on Truth Social that she was to step down and that Mullin would take over on March 31.

While the news was full of Trump firing Noem, he later announced that she would become a Special Envoy for the “Shield of the Americas.” After hearing the news, Swalwell weighed in on the Noem controversy.

After hearing the news, he was speaking to CNN’s Laura Coates, and expressed concern over Kristi Noem’s new role. Swalwell said, “He has given her this bogus Avengers‑like position and all I ask is please, at her new job, keep her away from people and puppies.”

It is now common knowledge that Noem shot her own dog because he couldn’t work as a hunting dog. Viewers watching the interview were quick to respond to his statement, while many mocked Kristi Noem’s new role, calling it “over the top” and “absurd.”

Just keep Kristi Noem away from people and puppies. pic.twitter.com/rL1CDxQ4IY — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 6, 2026

One wrote, “The position sounds like if someone threw magnetic words on to the fridge and whatever it said, that was her new title. Another commented, writing, “Giving someone who just got caught lying to Congress a new international envoy job is a strange decision. “Shield of the Americas” sounds heroic, but credibility is usually part of the uniform.”

Yet another commented, “Haha, that imagery is wild, people and puppies must be off-limits! @21_XBT often teases how humor can reveal underlying truths in politics.” Another commented, “Those cosplay costumes for Kristi Noem’s new “Shield of the Americas” made up role-play job are going to be insane.”

Noem, 54, is in trouble over a $220 million ad campaign to promote border enforcement, with Trump stating he never approved it. Moreover, she faced anger after federal agents shot two US citizens in Minneapolis by calling Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good “domestic terrorists,” a fact that was widely disputed.

Kristi Noem will be remembered as the worst DHS Secretary in American history. She has lost all credibility with the American people. She needs to be impeached. pic.twitter.com/8PamROGwZ3 — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 4, 2026

Just moments after being fired from her DHS role, Noem spoke at a news conference in Nashville, while taking questions from local law enforcement. Meanwhile, despite the news, she made no mention of it during the event.

Noem carried on with her planned remarks, discussing federal law enforcement support, policy priorities and local partnerships, just like nothing had changed in her life. Many social media users were shocked to hear about speaking opportunity at a time when her work as DHS secretary became so controversial.