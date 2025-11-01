Shocking Images Reveal the Brutality of ICE Raids Tearing Through U.S. Communities

ICE raids have created an atmosphere of fear among communities across the country. The ICE agents are conducting raids targeting undocumented immigrants, ransacking homes and workplaces in the process. This is adding to the fear amidst several deportations that are separating families.

Many innocent people are being caught in the crossfire of these raids and acts of brutality, even those with legal status or federal protection. Several U.S. citizens have also reportedly been deported despite being born in the country. Moreover, the deportations are separating parents from young kids who are between the ages of a few weeks and teens.

ICE has maintained that they are not attacking US citizens, but over 170 citizens have been detained so far. For instance, Chanthila “Shawn” Souvannarath was deported last week despite a federal judge asking him to be kept in the country over substantial claims of US citizenship.

Kristi Noem also defended ICE, “No American citizens have been arrested or detained. We focus on those who are here illegally. And anything you would hear or report that would be different than that is simply not true and false reporting.”



However, in one case, agents detained a mother who was going to drop her child off at school just because she could not remember her Social Security number. Her daughter stated, “The agent became flustered when she couldn’t repeat the number… then just lunged at her.” ICE agents were also captured using violence and arresting a blind man.

It was a gruesome sight to see as they dragged him. In another case, a woman in a polka dot dress was called a hero as she stood in front of an ICE vehicle to stop it. They have also been using pepper spray on peaceful protests and arresting innocent people.

In Durango, Colorado, a masked ICE agent ripped a peaceful protester’s phone out of her hand, then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her across a parking lot. MAGA is watching state-sanctioned brutality play out in real time, and pretending it’s “normal”. pic.twitter.com/dCjrf3rD0g — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 29, 2025



This was during the unexpected raid at the Chinatown market, where the agents were targeting street vendors and protestors. According to ICE, they were tackling the sellers of counterfeit items. In several cases, ICE agents have been seen pushing women who don’t comply in the courthouse.

Agents have also shown the same inhumane treatment toward family members of those being detained unexpectedly. Agents had also attacked reporters in the past with pepper spray bombs, leaving them sick and vomiting. The agents threw a teen to the ground and detained him for hours.