Trump Allegedly Viewed Kristi Noem’s Dog-Shooting Controversy as an ‘Asset’ Before DHS Nod

A new controversy related to South Dakota Gov.-turned-DHS secretary Kristi Noem has surfaced online. An upcoming political book claims that Noem nearly became President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate.

It also alleges that the controversy over her killing her pet dog may have hindered her chance of having a higher role in the Trump administration.

In Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump’s Mass Deportation Program, NBC News reporter Julia Ainsley shared that Trump had seriously considered Noem for vice president before backlash over her memoir destroyed those plans.

As per OK Magazine and the excerpts published by The Atlantic, Noem was removed from the vice-presidential shortlist after a public outrage erupted in May 2024.

People were triggered when she described fatally shooting her 14-month-old puppy in her book No Going Back. Trump later selected J.D. Vance for the position of VP.

However, Ainsley reports that Trump privately viewed the controversy surrounding Noem as proof that she was willing to make difficult decisions. The U.S. president believed it was a trait he valued when choosing a Homeland Security secretary.

“Trump actually saw this particular biographical detail as an asset in his Homeland Security Secretary — it was one of the reasons he chose her,” The Atlantic’s review reads.

Undoubtedly, Noem’s words in her memoir shocked many readers. She wrote that about 20 years ago, she shot her German Wirehaired Pointer named Cricket after the dog disrupted a pheasant hunt, chased birds uncontrollably, and later killed several of a neighbor’s chickens.

She described the dog as “untrainable,” “dangerous,” and “less than worthless” as a hunting companion.

The ONLY person in this race who will put America back on its foundation is @realDonaldTrump. He has my full and complete endorsement. I will do everything in my power to help him win to save this great country. pic.twitter.com/9zn5yxjSRG — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) September 9, 2023

According to her book, when she tried to stop Cricket from attacking livestock, the dog “whipped around to bite” her. Noem revealed she then led the animal to a gravel pit and shot it, writing bluntly, “I hated that dog.”

Additionally, she also killed a goat on the same day, describing the goat as “nasty and mean,” saying it had been aggressive toward her children.

The revelations sparked criticism and intense media coverage. Animal welfare advocates condemned her actions, while late-night comedians and social media users mocked her excuses.

South Park even aired a parody episode portraying a cartoon version of Noem in an exaggerated shooting spree inside a pet store, further fueling the backlash.

Nevertheless, despite the controversy, Noem defended her decision in interviews. Speaking to conservative podcaster Miranda Devine, she said, “The dog was actively killing animals for fun, had been massacring chickens, and then had tried to bite me and attack me. That is something that happens from time to time, and keeping children and people safe is incredibly important.”

While many political observers initially believed the dog-shooting controversy would permanently damage her national reputation, Ainsley’s reports suggest the opposite has happened inside Trump’s inner circle.

Instead of ending her rise, the controversy may have reinforced her image as a loyal and decisive ally. These qualities ultimately made her secure a powerful role in the administration.