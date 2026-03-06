Gavin Newsom’s ‘In Memoriam’ Post for Kristi Noem Divides Internet

The internet has been alive since Kristi Noem lost her job as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, including a reaction from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. She was out of the job after she faced tough questions from lawmakers over immigration enforcement and disaster response. Most people are thrilled to see her go, and shared inventive videos and memes to Newsom’s post.

Noem’s replacement will be Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma. When Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, he thanked Noem for her service at “Homeland,” while stating that MarkWayne will “make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security.

In his true form, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave Noem a send-off on X (formerly Twitter). In his caption, Newsom wrote, “Gone, but not forgotten,” just like Kristi wasn’t just leaving the department, but was leaving this realm.

He shared a video, titled “In Memoriam Kristi Noem, 2025 – 2026.” If it wasn’t for the next frame, you might think he was being sincere, but no, it reads “It was the best worst of times.” Meanwhile, the backing song told Kristi that she would always be remembered, and told her to not let her life pass her by as she heads to her next job.

As Newsom’s wit is popular with netizens, the comments soon came in, with some people backing Noem, like one who made a similar video to Newsom’s of Kristi, but addressed to the California governor, with the caption, “I know your term isn’t over yet, but here is yours.”

Another social media user posted a photo of Noem, with the caption, “I Stand with Kristi Noem,” while one more critiqued Newsom’s performance in his job, writing, “Gone, but not forgotten.” – Gavin Newsom, not talking about businesses that have fled California because he doesn’t care.”

Other than that, most X users backed Newsom, with one posting an image of Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi in orange jumpsuits in 2029, and stating, “Please remember her in 2029 when you become our next President!”

Another social media user wrote, “Throw in tulsi gabbard, kash Patel, Marco Rubio, Scott basset in there too” Yet another agreed with the message, writing, “hope the next regime puts these clowns in jail.”

One more X user commented, writing, “Well, #KristiNoem can write a new book: From Puppet to Scapegoat in 60 Seconds. You still have to consider the bumbling idiots that confirmed her — Especially that Tie Breaking Couch Humper Vance. Good riddance that never should have been in the first place!”

Readers will no doubt recall that Kristi Noem shot her own dog because she believed he wouldn’t be a good hunting dog – meanwhile the pup was in his dog teens and wasn’t given a chance. Another X user posted a clip of a happy dog, doing his happy dance.

Another internet user brought up the subject that Donald Trump would like to go away, by writing, “If Kristi Noem was in the #EpsteinFiles she’d still have a job.”