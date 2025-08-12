JD Vance Finally Breaks Silence on ‘Inappropriate’ Couch Rumors – Netizens Label Him ‘Sick Weirdo’

After acknowledging that he found a meme including his wife, the late Pope Francis, and a widely circulated allegation that he had an intimate experience with a couch to be “pretty good,” JD Vance has been referred to as “one sick weirdo.”

According to an X user, shortly after Donald Trump named Vance his running partner last year, the vice president stated in his biography, Hillbilly Elegy, that he had slept on his couch. Even though the allegation was extensively refuted—the pages cited in the original post were, in fact, about Vance’s first few days at Ohio State University—it went viral.

Vance soon found himself the target of numerous memes mocking the false narrative. It comes as Vance blames “Democrat billionaires” for the Epstein crisis while evading responsibility. The vice president has now said that even he thought they were humorous, especially the one that had Pope Francis, who passed away in April, the day after meeting the vice president and his wife, Usha Vance.

Vance recently appeared on The Katie Miller Podcast and was asked what his favorite meme of himself was. He said, “My favorite meme was—and this is really inappropriate, but maybe it’s not too soon—the whole thing about how I was into couches and right after the Pope died. Did you see this one? Only a meme with Usha, the Pope, and a couch was present.

Vance seemed to be alluding to a joke that was posted online following the Pope’s passing that went, “F—, Marry, Kill.” In response to the question, “F—, Marry, Kill,” an X user answered, “Couch, Usha, Pope.”

“It took me a moment to grasp it, but once I did, I thought, ‘Man, that’s pretty good,'” the vice president went on. That is quite good.

Vance voiced his wish that someone from his side would have come up with the joke and criticized the left for being lousy at creating memes. The left isn’t particularly adept at memeing, in my opinion. That was a really humorous meme, so I hope a right-winger came up with it,” he remarked.

Critics thought Vance’s remarks were strange. “He is one sick weirdo,” someone commented by writing. Another person remarked, “What a repulsive human being,” “Is this real or AI?” asked a third. Otherwise, we have a very strange candidate for president.”

Another said, “Now we know what the ‘JD’ stands for: Just Dumb.” “@SouthPark, your next episode just wrote itself!” Noted. Others countered that it only demonstrates his good sense of humor. “To be fair, he is being a good sport about this,” someone else commented.