“Going to Make Donald Trump Very Jealous” – Jimmy Kimmel After Giving an Award to Gavin Newsom

Two of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics united under the same roof on the sets of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The host welcomed California Governor Gavin Newsom on the show, introducing him as “Donald Trump’s favorite Governor.”

In a segment of the show, Jimmy Kimmel made up a fake award and joked that it would make Donald Trump “very jealous.” Kimmel said, “We have a surprise tonight that I think is going to make him very jealous.” The award was a subtle dig at the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize that Donald Trump was awarded last year.

The host told his guest, Newsom, in a segment of the show, “I know you have an ongoing back-and-forth with the president, as do I.” As Newsom accepted the award, he joked on the show, “Look, this is long overdue. And I assume it comes with a third term? I just want to thank me for this unbelievable award.”

Gavin Newsom went on to extend his gratitude for the award on social media as well. In an X post, Newsom wrote in all caps, “Thank you to Jimmy Kimmel. Yes, Jimmy Kimmel! For the tremendous, historic, absolutely unprecedented 2026 FIFA Skydance Paramount Netflix Warner Bros. big-a– Lipton Cup o’ Peace. People are saying it’s bigger than any cup ever, maybe in the history of cups. Thank you, Jimmy! — Governor GCN.”

Speaking of the Trump-Newsom equation, Gavin Newsom is known to take multiple swipes at Donald Trump. From his health, to his governance, his love for awards, among other things. However, Trump shocked everyone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this year, where he called the California Governor a “good guy.”

Trump said during the event, “I know Gavin was here. I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president. Gavin’s a good guy. We did help them a lot in Los Angeles, a lot … early in my term, when they had some problems. But we would love to do it. I will say this, if I were a Democrat governor, or whatever, I would call up Trump, I’d say, ‘Come on in, make us look good,’ because we’re cutting crime down to nothing.” Newson responded in his signature style – no point for guessing – a meme.

Meanwhile, host Jimmy Kimmel, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, has never shied away from calling him out. A brief background for those who require one. Last year, the pressure to take Jimmy Kimmel Live! Off the air in September was actually a statement from President Donald Trump’s appointee, Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. The immense pressure arose after Jimmy Jimmel made a joke after Charlie Kirk’s assassination last year in September.

Right after the incident, as Jimmy Kimmel Live! made its way back to air after a brief halt, the host took a swipe at Donald Trump, where he said, “The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.”

The rift isn’t obviously one-sided. Donald Trump, too, has taken multiple jabs at Jimmy Kimmel. Last year, the President claimed to be a more talented host than Jimmy Kimmel. Before he took over as the host of Kennedy Centre Honors in Washington, Trump said, “We’ve never had a President hosting the awards before. This is a first. I’m sure they’ll give me great reviews… If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don’t think I should be President.” Interestingly, the Donald Trump hosting gig led to an all-time low rating for the network.