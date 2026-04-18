Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant’s Age Difference Is Bigger Than It Looks

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been in a relationship for a long time. Before their relationship was confirmed in 2019, they had known each other since 2009.

Despite looking the same age, what many do not realize is that Reeves and Grant are quite far apart in age. Reeves was born on September 2, 1964, and Grant on April 4, 1973, creating almost an eight-year age gap between the two.

As noted by The List, even though an eight-year age gap is quite large, it is not as obvious with this couple as with many other celebrity couples.

Their relationship is also very unique because the couple is not married yet and does not want the world to get the wrong idea about it. Grant posted a photo of herself with her partner kissing.

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant gave an inside look at their surprise date night in New York City where they learned how to ice skate: “You made us feel right at home.” https://t.co/hXC2b5amkN pic.twitter.com/fRKQAKFqLh — E! News (@enews) January 14, 2026

Most likely, so that it does not draw speculation about a future marriage, she wrote as a caption, “This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement… simply a kiss!”

She later added, “I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here’s a bit of real happiness!”

A spokesperson from Reeves also denied any marriage rumors, stating to People, “It is not true…They are not married.”

Grant later told People why she felt the need to address the rumors.

She said with a laugh, “I couldn’t take it anymore!” adding, “I was like, Ok, we’re going to do this thing, and that’s going to stop it. And I have to say, for the most part, it did.”

Grant said many people kept calling her about the supposed wedding after reading headlines.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant couldn’t wipe the smiles off their faces when they hit the NYC premiere of the actor’s new movie, Good Fortune, on Monday, October 13. 💕 The joint outing comes after the artist shot down rumors they had secretly wed. Link below for details. (📸:… pic.twitter.com/WRLHfv6FW8 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) October 14, 2025

She explained, “Our main goal was to have people stop congratulating us.”

“It was like, thank you so much, and we really love each other, but we’re not married. Like, how many times can you say that in a day? So I just wanted the truth out there. It’s like Palmolive; sometimes you put in one drop, and all the grease goes away. So that was my hope, and it worked,” she told.

In an interview with E! News, Reeves was asked what he thought about the rumors that he had tied the knot.

To this, he simply replied, “Well, that wasn’t the first time. We’ve been going out for a long time.”

He added, “The wedding, it’s a nice thing. People did a lot of nice messages and stuff, but Alexandra just did a wonderful [job] addressing. Like, ‘Thank you, but here’s the reality.’”