Katherine Heigl Meets up With Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Colleagues at the Emmys Following a Disagreement

Katherine Heigl had a noteworthy reunion with her former "Grey's Anatomy" colleagues, including Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson, at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday night. The gathering marked a significant moment for fans, especially considering Heigl's tumultuous departure from the popular series, as highlighted by Radar Online. Heigl and her fellow cast members came together to announce the nominees for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, reminiscing about their collective journey to success. The group had the honor of presenting the award to Paul Walter Hauser for "Black Bird" in this category.

Pompeo said, “When the first episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ aired in March of 2005, I’m not sure Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships." Additionally, Chambers then added, “Over 400 episodes and counting — a tribute to everyone who has been a part of our family." Wilson expressed gratitude to the dedicated fans who remained with the show through plane crashes, superstorms, earthquakes, and a global pandemic as they approach season 20. Additionally, she highlighted that they have officially become the longest-running prime-time medical drama in television history.

Heigl, who left the show in 2010, chimed in, and said, “And yes, there have been some changes over the years. But the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fan base.” Furthermore, Pickens Jr. expressed his gratitude to the fans, emphasizing that their support made the show's success possible, as detailed by Variety. Before the ceremony, the star of "27 Dresses" had a conversation with Laverne Cox on the red carpet, discussing the sentiments of reuniting with her fellow co-stars. She said, “It’s crazy. It’s like, in one way, it feels like I just saw them all, and then in another, it’s like oldest life has passed."

According to the New York Post, she further stated, “Our children have all gotten older. Shonda’s son, Michael, was born in the second season of the show and he’s now 18 years old. It’s like, it’s disconcerting, but wonderful.” Moreover, the Emmy's Instagram account hinted at a Pompeo and Heigl reunion days before the event by offering a sneak peek of the ceremony's seating chart. Heigl, known for her role as Dr. Izzie Stevens on "Grey's Anatomy" from 2005 to 2010, was recognized with a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2007.

Katherine Heigl rightfully up on stage with the #greysanatomy cast AND Shonda clapping for it. It has come full circle. Now let’s get Izzie and Alex back on the show!#emmys2024. — Justine 🌙✨ (@WowItsJustine) January 16, 2024

She attributed her exit to working conditions. Furthermore, in April 2022, Pompeo supported Heigl's assertions from 2009 that the medical drama imposed a grueling 17-hour workday, which she deemed as harsh and unkind. Following their reunion at the Emmys, fans expressed tremendous excitement and joy. One user tweeted, "Katherine Heigl rightfully up on stage with the #greysanatomy cast AND Shonda clapping for it. It has come full circle. Now let's get Izzie and Alex back on the show!"

