Grey's Anatomy's Star Kevin McKidd and Station 19's Danielle Savre Share a Kiss on Italy Vacation

Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and Station 19 actress Danielle Savre showed some steamy PDA during their recent water vacation at Lake Como, Italy. The passionate couple has been dating "quietly" for over six months and were spotted lip-locking while taking a dip in Lake Como.

The 34-year-old actress looked stunning in an orange string bikini, and 49-year-old McKidd complimented her style with dark boardshorts. According to People, the amorous couple was also photographed holding hands and exchanging sweet kisses while exploring the Italian town of Bellagio.

Savre portrays the character of Maya Bishop, who is a firefighter, on Station 19, and she has worked previously with McKidd, who portrays Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy. The couple has shared screen space multiple times in crossover episodes between their two shows. According to People, speculation regarding their alleged relationship began in December 2022, right after McKidd announced that he and his ex-wife Arielle Goldrath McKidd have filed for divorce.

As per court documents, Goldrath McKidd cited "irreconcilable differences" as the major cause of their split. She then requested "joint physical and legal custody" of the couple's two children: Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3. She also appealed for the split of their assets and petitioned the court to legally allow her to change her name back to her original one - Arielle Leigh Goldrath.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Randy Shropshire

The couple officially ended their five-year marriage after walking down the aisle in November 2017. In a statement posted on Instagram, McKidd then wrote, "We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it's what is right for both of us. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other. We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It's not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children, and family." McKidd was also married to Jane Parker from 1999 to 2017, and the couple share two adult children Iona, 21, and Joseph, 23.

Danielle Savre, who plays a bisexual woman on the hit series Station 19 has been vocal about her support for the LGBTQ community. She also confirmed that she shared "romantic relationships" with both men and women. Savre was previously linked to Chicago Blackhawks hockey analytics and video analyst, Andrew Contis.

In a statement to GCN Magazine, the actress shared her thoughts, "It just felt like it was time to at least reveal a little bit of my personal life. I wanted to be able to explain that I understand, and I see everyone and I get some of the struggles. Not everyone’s, everyone’s got different struggles and different paths and different journeys, but, I see them and I understand and you’re not alone. We all support each other in this community that we’ve created. So in the moment, it felt like the right thing to do."