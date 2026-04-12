Kate Middleton’s Interaction With the Earl of Wessex Sparks Reactions

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is known for her bright, infectious smile and warmth. She was seen extending that warmth to a royal member who usually stays out of the spotlight. Her sweet interaction with James, Earl of Wessex, went viral. The two chatted during the Easter service last Sunday.

Members of the royal family gathered at Windsor Castle for the traditional Sunday Mattins service. Attendees and social media users noted James’ rare appearance and praised Middleton for interacting with him. Several people praised the Princess of Wales for her presence, while other members of the Earl of Wessex’s family could not attend the service.

The 18-year-old Earl is the son of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are also known as Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex. This makes him the first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry.

A lovely interaction between the Princess of Wales and James, Earl of Wessex, at St George’s Chapel on Easter Sunday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YioU6u3eyW — Anna (@tokkianami) April 7, 2026



Sophie was not present at the event as she was sick, and Lady Louise Windsor, James’ sister, was also missing from the service. She is studying at the University of St Andrews. James was last seen at the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

During the Easter appearance, he was wearing a navy suit and an oversized coat with a red tie. As seen in several photos, James was a bit awkward, constantly looking at the ground and not posing for the camera. Many people pointed out that the Princess of Wales put him at ease by interacting with him.

The Princess of Wales talked to The Dean of Windsor as members of the Royal Family waited for The King and Queen’s arrival at St George‘s Chapel for the Easter Mattins Service on April 5, 2026 in Windsor Castle. 📹 At Horse Guards pic.twitter.com/t4PhY4S5fZ — 🌻Sarahsecret (@sarahdiaryz) April 7, 2026



One X user noted, “James seems uncomfortable at these occasions. It’s nice to see Catherine making him feel at ease.” The second one added, “James is probably seeking the soft option when the other side he is surrounded by female teens, possibly not as easy to talk to publicly.”

Another one appreciated Kate, “Catherine is truly so loving. James, Earl of Wessex, is such a sweet, young, shy man. She just has a way of putting everyone at ease.” “Love how close Wales and Edinburgh families are,” added another. Many people also commented on how different James is from others.

One X user commented, “I just love how normal he is. Camera-shy and not needing attention.” Another one added, “Sophie and Edward prove Royals can raise normal children.” The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh raised their children without the royal titles, giving them a choice to adopt them later on.