A former senior FBI agent has warned that the United States is “less safe” under the leadership of current Director Kash Patel. He cited several reasons behind his claim, including declining morale, less experienced personnel, and increasing political influence over the bureau.

During the 2020 Election Probe hearing, Christopher O’Leary, who served in the bureau for two decades, shared his criticism during testimony to lawmakers. He noted a sharp break from the agency’s long-established standards of neutrality and professionalism.

“When agents and analysts are removed not for misconduct but for their lawful participation in duly authorized investigations, the conclusion that such actions are politically driven is self-evident,” he said.

He added that many actions under Patel’s guidance have weakened the agency from within. According to O’Leary, the removal and exclusion of experienced staff have disrupted ongoing operations and reduced the bureau’s capabilities to fight terrorism, espionage, and cybercrime.

Former FBI Agent: What the FBI needs is an unbiased leader, somebody with investigative and operational experience, and a commitment to public service and justice. Unfortunately, I do not see that in the current director. The country is less safe under his leadership. pic.twitter.com/tuAbyEEtZB — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 24, 2026

He stated, “This form of retaliation has eroded trust in leadership, damaged morale, introduced uncertainty across the workforce, and disrupted the continuity of ongoing operations.”

O’Leary shared that his remarks reflect his concerns related to the functioning of the agency. He said, “I come before you not as an advocate for any political party,” providing a clear statement that his only goal is to educate on how the bureau is meant to function.

Sharing his time at the agency, he shared that during his tenure, the bureau investigations were backed by facts and evidence, not ideology. Agents were required to document the basis for opening cases. And the decisions were reviewed through multiple layers of supervision and legal oversight.

“The bureau I served had no tolerance for political ideology or personal bias influencing investigative work,” O’Leary said. “That was not just policy. It was an expectation reinforced through leadership and accountability.”

Furthermore, he denied the claims that the bureau targets individuals based on their political beliefs, calling them inconsistent and lacking evidence.

WATCH: Sen. Whitehouse slams FBI Director Kash Patel: “His wasting of taxpayers’ dollars to fly around the world on a private jet, his partying at the Olympics, or his undermining of the FBI’s own investigation…that’s what we should be focused on.” pic.twitter.com/1DMgVFW2Kf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 24, 2026

In his testimony, he also remembered George Washington, referencing his warning about the Partisan division. “The strength of the FBI depends on its independence from political influence,” O’ Leary said.

He concluded his testimony with a warning stating that regular interference with bureau operations under Patel, which another former officer also warned of, could bear dangers to the nation. “Left unchecked, these actions risk inflicting generational harm on an institution central to the safety and security of the nation.”