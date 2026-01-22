Karoline Leavitt’s Transformation Pics Spark Plastic Surgery Rumors – And Scathing Attacks on her Husband’s Age

Plastic surgery rumors and conspiracy theories happen to all public figures, and in the case of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, there is always a report or two circulating about alleged cosmetic procedures that she has had.

In the wake of the plastic surgery rumors, before-and-after photos of Karoline Leavitt are doing the rounds on social media. The picture collage shared by an X user features two photos. One happens to be Karoline’s Truth Social display picture. Another shot happens to be a relatively recent click.

Karoline Leavitt has aged 40 years in the past 12 months. pic.twitter.com/IPhNi8cMbG — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) January 22, 2026

The picture collage of Karoline Leavitt has divided the Internet. While some netizens discussed that she appears to have undergone plastic surgery, others decided to defend her, saying that she is pregnant and that one should not be making comments on a person’s appearance. A third section of the Internet made some vile comments about her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60.

Some flagged the Press Secretary’s transformation as “Mar-a-Lago face.” A little context for those who require one. “Mar-a-Lago face” consists of surgeries and procedures inspired by the MAGA elites. Think Botox, lifted cheekbones, lip fillers, among other highlights. Reacting to the pictures, an X user wrote, “Mar-A-Lago face will be studied one day.” Another one wrote, “Nothing a Mar-a-Lago doctor can’t fix.”

Adding to the long thread of comments, another one wrote, “The filler is not working.” Another netizen alleged, “Her nose has lengthened a bit, too.” Similar thoughts echoed in comments like “No worries. She’ll have more surgery and Botox. Fix her right up,” and “My dad in his late 50s, looks healthier than her.”

Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, have a 32-year age gap, and several users took a swipe at the couple and age-shamed them. “Catching up to hubby,” read a comment. “Well, at least she’s halfway to her husband’s age now,” another one wrote. A third wrote, “She’d still be younger than her husband.”

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the comments section of the post was bombarded with scathing remarks from netizens. “She’ll look the same age as her husband by the end of Trump’s presidency,” a person commented. “She’ll catch up to her husband’s age in another 2 years, then,” read another one. “She had to catch up to her husband’s age,” read yet another one.

While a large chunk of netizens dropped vile comments. Some even defended the Press Sec with remarks like “Stress does that” and “Pregnancy changes a woman’s face.” Another one wrote, “Difficult jobs will do that to you.” A fourth one wrote, “The misogynistic left making fun of the appearance of a pregnant woman is disgraceful.”

Karoline Leavitt often finds herself on the receiving end of brutal trolling online. Last year, her Vanity Fair photoshoot was eclipsed by comments flagging the unflattering close-up shot.

How’s Karoline Leavitt faring in the onslaught of questions about the Epstein files? “It’s pretty clear he wants us to be aggressively offensive when it comes to this issue.”https://t.co/4eezfCsLap pic.twitter.com/2JGVlODcln — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 16, 2025

Netizens couldn’t help but notice the injection marks in the tight-close-up shots. Some even accused her of using lip fillers. As a damage control move, she later posted only distant shots from the shoot and mentioned that they were all BTS clicks.

The 28-year-old announced on Christmas last year that she is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with her husband and real estate developer, Nicholas Riccio. She was trolled big time for the botched airbrushing attempt in her Halloween holiday dump posted on Instagram. In addition to that, Karoline was also accused of Photoshopping her husband’s pictures, attempting to make him look younger.