“Trigger Warning Next Time” – Karoline Leavitt’s Vanity Fair Cover Trolled Over Cosmetic Enhancements

In Vanity Fair’s latest piece, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt takes center stage. The publication shared her cover image along with the caption, “How’s Karoline Leavitt faring in the onslaught of questions about the Epstein files? “It’s pretty clear he wants us to be aggressively offensive when it comes to this issue.”

In no time, the cover picture of Karoline Leavitt was eclipsed by comments about the unflattering, tight close-up shot and speculations of lip fillers.

How’s Karoline Leavitt faring in the onslaught of questions about the Epstein files? “It’s pretty clear he wants us to be aggressively offensive when it comes to this issue.”https://t.co/4eezfCsLap pic.twitter.com/2JGVlODcln — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 16, 2025

A netizen wrote reacting to Karoline Leavitt’s picture: “That first pic is diabolical, and I’m so here for it.” A second added, “Her makeup artist hates her.” A third added, “The injection marks from the lip fillers.

Here’s what another netizen had to say about the picture of Karoline: “The injection marks OMG.” Another one commented, “She’s in her late 20s but looks like she’s 50.” A curious user asked, “Are those injection prick marks?”

A section of the Internet felt the unflattering Karoline Leavitt picture should come with a warning of sorts. “Trigger warning next time! A literal American Horror Story,” a comment read. Another wrote, “Jump scare much.”

Inputs from some more netizens – “I bet they thought this photoshoot with VF was gonna be flattering,” a comment read. Echoing similar sentiments, one wrote, “These close-ups are great. Seems intentionally comical, like their subjects. Nice work, VF.”

Turns out, it wasn’t just the lip filler that caught the Internet’s attention. “Y’all are not talking enough about the orange makeup on her nose. VF is just savage lol,” a comment read.

Thoughts from another user: “The close-ups are lethal OMG…This is journalism.” A second added, “Are those decent Republican MUAs.” Adding to the conversation, an Instagram user wrote, “Vanity Fair left no crumbs with these photos.”

This isn’t the first time that Karoline Leavitt has been trolled for alleged cosmetic enhancements. Earlier this year, some before-and-after shots of Karoline Leavitt started doing the rounds on social media, which led to a lot of chatter about a possible lip filler.

Before and after pic of Karoline Leavitt Hmmm….. looks like a big waste of money. What do YOU think? pic.twitter.com/6YPmciF030 — Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) April 29, 2025

So far, Karoline Leavitt has never addressed the rumors of her cosmetic tweaks. However, in an interview with Radar Online, a plastic surgeon claimed that she “possibly underwent a handful of procedures.”

Per Raffi Hovsepian, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, “Karoline Leavitt’s transformation looks like a classic college-to-camera evolution. Subtle filler, micro-Botox, and disciplined skin care enhance her features while keeping the look youthful and natural.”

Meanwhile, Karoline Leavitt has majorly contributed to the rising plastic surgery trends in Washington. In other words, procedures inspired by the MAGA elites, also popularly known as the “Mar-a-Lago face.” The Mar-a-Lago face aesthetic staples include lip fillers and Botox.

Besides Karoline Leavitt, the other popular choices for makeovers in DC draw inspiration from MAGA elites Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Matt Gaetz, Karoline Leavitt, Anna Kelly and Melania and Ivanka Trump, to name a few. All of them are said to have undergone plastic surgeries.