Karoline Leavitt’s Mar-a-Lago Makeover Sparks Buzz as New Pics Show Her Lips Looking Wildly Swollen

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt remains constantly under the spotlight for both personal and professional reasons. Being the youngest Press Secretary of the White House comes with its fair share of both troubles and perks and Leavitt handles most of them with a simple mantra: always defending President Donald Trump’s words and actions, regardless of their consequences or validity.

Since Leavitt has proved her fierce loyalty to Trump consistently during his second term, it is no wonder that she has also undergone facial transformations that make her look like a typical MAGA woman. For instance, the Instagram stories that she posted on December 7, showed her visiting the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C. for a Christmas event with the kind of make up that is typical of a Republican woman.

In a car selfie, Leavitt can be seen wearing a white jacket and a red turtleneck. She wore hoop earrings and tied her blonde hair. While her complete look fell into place, what stood out was her lips, which were not only reddened but also appeared to be inflamed. Her lip gloss could not hide the visible injection marks on her lips and it seemed that Leavitt had gone for lip fillers for the upcoming holiday season.

It should be noted here that this is not the first time that Leavitt’s lips have appeared like this. When she visited Scotland with Trump to go to one of his golf courses, the change in her lips was quite difficult to ignore. The pictures captured by journalists showed a redness around her lips while she smiled. Moreover, Leavitt also chose a lighter shade, which did not help much to hide her swollen and over-worked lips that fans suspected came from injections.

Besides this incident, when Leavitt attended the U.S. Open in New York with Trump, her lips and face again drew a lot of attention. As she sat there wearing a white jacket, some snaps showed her sucking her upper lip, which she might have been doing to deal with the irritation because of the filler injections. Other pictures also showed signs of Botox and cheek filler, which highlighted her transformation into a full blown typical MAGA woman.

Her lips in those pictures drew netizens’ attention, and one user commented, “What’s wrong with her lips? [lip emoji] is that scaring from botched surgery.” Other users, which also included people who support her, also agreed on the fact that she had gone overboard with her lip fillers.

As Leavitt’s facial transformation continues to make her look like a typical Republican, she has never addressed the cosmetic rumors herself.