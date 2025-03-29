Karoline Leavitt’s Lips Are Making Headlines—But Not for What She Said

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, working under the Donald Trump administration, has been at the center of plastic surgery rumors since she started working. The most recent bout of such rumors came after she was on Fox News on March 24, 2025.
Her lips were fuller and more plump than people had seen them before, sparking a lot of conversation. Social media went wild with remarks on her new appearance, adding fuel to the rumors that she had been under the knife for plastic surgery.
Lauren Waters from Nicki Swift told us on March 25, 2025, that the physical look of Karoline Leavitt has been talked about extensively, with everyone pointing out major changes on her face for just a few months. She has a dramatic new look, with people saying just how different she looks today when compared to who she was beforehand. A plastic surgeon even offered his two cents, speculating that she used lip fillers to get those fuller lips.
Yes, indeed, several things, such as lighting, the makeup she wears, and the natural aging process, can cause a person’s features to look more prominent or changed. But the sudden, dramatic change in Karoline Leavitt’s appearance in so short a time has made people think that there’s more going on than meets the eye. If you look at her recent interview on Fox News compared to her previous public outings, the difference is strikingly dramatic. Her appearance has changed a lot.
Everyone’s wondering if Leavitt has deliberately altered her appearance via plastic surgery, perhaps to conform to some beauty standard or expectation that is associated with her high-profile status. The sudden change has definitely made waves and left everyone speculating on what could have prompted the makeover.
Karoline Leavitt’s March 24 interview was quite the visual spectacle, with her long blonde hair and sharp eyebrows looking as stunning as ever. But what really caught everyone’s eye was her set of dramatically fuller lips. They looked so different from what viewers had seen in the past that it was hard not to do a double-take.
View this post on Instagram
If you’ve been following Leavitt’s look over time, you might have noticed that her pout has been getting progressively plumper. Now, it’s reached a point where it’s the most striking change yet. This transformation got people talking and guessing what could be behind it. Some experts chipped in with their thoughts, suggesting that she’s probably had more than one round of fillers to achieve those voluptuous lips. It’s not your everyday makeup trick that gives you that kind of look.
But wait, it’s not just experts who are noticing. Social media went into overdrive with reactions, especially on X (what used to be called Twitter). Comments ranged from playful teases to outright shock.
One user said, “Sad to see how they made Karoline all [Mar-a-Lago] plastic,” while another joked, “Hahaha. Her face changes daily,” A third chimed in, “Those lips are heading into Ivanka territory.”
Witness for the Prosecution Ivanka Trump has undergone a total body makeover with extensive plastic surgeries and countless hours of Goat and Servant Yoga as she prepares to go into the Witness Protection Program with a new identity as Bone Saw heiress Vankayay Umptray. pic.twitter.com/9mRu0MpV0B
— Greta (@GretaGrace20) November 13, 2023
Now, it’s not unheard of for folks in the spotlight, especially women in politics, to feel the need to keep up a certain image. The pressure to look good on camera is intense, and sometimes, that means turning to cosmetic tweaks.
One plastic surgeon told Nicki Swift, “Leavitt’s lips show telltale signs of hyaluronic acid fillers, including a swollen effect that can take time to settle. If she’s recently had injections, that could explain the exaggerated volume seen in her Fox News appearance.”
Her new look is reminiscent of other political figures who’ve also been in the plastic surgery rumor mill, like Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle. It’s a trend that shows just how much appearance can play a role in politics. Some people think it’s a bit much, creating a cookie-cutter look, while others argue that it’s a personal choice and nobody else’s business.
But Leavitt hasn’t said a word about it. It’s all speculation. Some say it’s a deliberate rebranding move, while others think it’s just her personal preference. What we do know is that her fuller lips have certainly got everyone’s attention, sparking a whole discussion on beauty standards and how they shape political personas.