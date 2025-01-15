Ivanka Trump has announced she will not be taking on a political role in her father, Donald Trump’s upcoming second term as president. Instead, she is planning to focus on supporting him in a personal capacity. That means being there for him and providing him emotionally as a daughter. She didn’t hold back from sharing this perspective during an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, which aired on Monday.

“I hate politics,” Ivanka said as she explained in detail her decision to step away from the political arena. She admitted her passion for policy but clarified that the combative and often toxic nature of politics is something she really wants to avoid in her life. “Politics is not separable (from policy),” she explained. “And there’s a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.”

Talking about the presidency, Ivanka described it as “the world’s loneliest position.” She mentioned the immense pressure and isolation that comes with the role. “The enormity of the decisions you’re making on a daily basis, everyone is transactional with you… it’s a very lonely perch,” she added.

Ivanka played a significant role during her father’s first presidency. She would often step into uncharted territory alongside her Donald Trump. “My role the first time was very different,” she said while recalling Trump’s maiden term. “We were like the pioneers; nobody really knew what to do with him as a political figure.” Now, with a more experienced team around him, Ivanka is extremely confident and is stepping back from the political spotlight for that very reason. “I think I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter,” she remarked.

Ivanka Trump was also candid about her intention to bring a sense of normalcy to her father’s life during his second term, saying, “I’ll be there for him to take his mind off things like watching a movie or a sports game. I want him to know he can be with me and just relax.”

Her decision comes as a sharp shift from her active role in her father’s first administration as it’s a more personal and supportive connection. She strongly believes that her presence as a calming influence will help him pass through the immense challenges that might come up in the presidency. “I think it will be a great four years,” she said on an optimistic note.

For the unversed, Donald Trump made history by becoming the second U.S. president elected to non-consecutive terms. He is now set to be sworn in on January 20.