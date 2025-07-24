Karoline Leavitt’s Scoff at Kaitlan Collins Goes Viral—Was It Really Shade or Just Strategy?

White House press briefings are typically serious business, but it seems Karoline Leavitt didn’t get the memo. This young press secretary, who absolutely loves supporting MAGA, didn’t say much when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins threw some tough questions her way.

But, oh boy, did her face do the talking! From shaking her head so hard it looked like she was trying to get water out of her ears, to a snarky laugh, Karoline Leavitt’s expressions took center stage. And she was standing right next to Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence. Yet, it was Karoline’s reactions that had everyone’s attention!

When Collins threw a double-whammy question at Tulsi Gabbard about Russian meddling and why she chose to release those declassified papers, she kept her calm and handled it like a pro. But it was Karoline Leavitt’s face that really stole the show. She looked like she couldn’t believe what was happening. Her expressions say a lot without uttering a word.

And people on the internet noticed and had plenty to say about it.

Someone on X posted, “Uh oh, Barbie is mad!” Then another person chimed in, saying, “Usually, when people get mad, it means a nerve was hit.” It wasn’t just a simple grumpy look but more like a political inkblot test.

Was she ticked off at the way Kaitlan Collins talked, what she was hinting about the US president Donald Trump, or was it just more of that age-old tension between Republicans and CNN coming to a head?

The Long Brrr Between Karoline Leavitt and Kaitlan Collins

Karoline Leavitt and Kaitlan Collins have had run-ins before. In March, they went at it when Collins pushed Leavitt to provide evidence for Trump’s assertion that particular pardons by Biden were “void” because they were signed using an autopen.

Karoline Leavitt fired back, “You’re a reporter, you should find out?”

Karoline Leavitt CRUSHES CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. LEAVITT: “Was he aware of his signature being used on every single pardon?” CNN: “Do you have any evidence on that?” LEAVITT: “You’re a reporter, you should find out”pic.twitter.com/sAjWC847Ki — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 17, 2025

Karoline Leavitt’s sharp remark went beyond just throwing shade. It showed her feisty way of dealing with the media. She’s always ready to mix it up, especially with someone like Collins from CNN, who’s known for not taking things sitting down. They’re a perfect match in a battle of wits. Maybe it’s her favorite matchup, or perhaps it’s the one she enjoys the least.

For the MAGA Media Playbook, it is More Than Just a Scoff

Leavitt’s little moves might not seem like a big deal, but they’re actually part of a game plan that’s been popular with people who support Trump for a while: basically, they ignore the whole idea of “legacy media” questions. They don’t bother with the details; they just roll their eyes, shake their heads, and smile in a way that says, “I’m not buying what you’re selling!”

Don’t overlook the body language here: as Gabbard aimed at Hillary Clinton’s State Department and intel operations, Karoline Leavitt’s face was like a silent cheerleader, nodding along.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins just got caught on camera fidgeting & taking DEEP BREATHS before Karoline Leavitt’s first press conference. She is terrified. The Blonde Blockbuster is coming for them all. pic.twitter.com/aHKfFoCiWw — George (@BehizyTweets) January 28, 2025

At the same time, Kaitlan Collins just stood there, unfazed, not saying a peep.

But you could tell from Leavitt’s little eye roll that their tense press room standoff is just getting started.

