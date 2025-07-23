Karoline Leavitt Gets Slammed on Live TV—Hunter Biden’s Name Sparks Chaos

When White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared on Fox News, she was criticized for her response to a tirade against Trump. Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Leavitt, who has served as the Trump Administration’s press secretary since last year, what she thought of former First Son Hunter Biden’s foul-mouthed tirade.

Hunter attacked President Trump and his administration during the three-hour conversation. Leavitt was asked how she felt about the highly profane interview. On Monday, July 21, Leavitt, who has frequently praised Trump’s policies, particularly his immigration policy, offered her thoughts as she concluded a live interview on Fox News.

Following a portion of the Martha MacCallum interview on The Story, MacCallum said, “Quick reaction to that, Karoline, before I let you go.” Leavitt responded, “Clearly, they have learned nothing from President Trump’s overwhelming victory on November 5. The American people want deportations. They want secure borders. That’s why we have had the most successful six months of any administration.

“The president has delivered on his two core campaign promises, defeat inflation and secure the homeland, in record time.”

The interview came to an end when MacCallum said, “Well, it’s clear that Hunter Biden wants to tear down anybody who’s trying to move to the middle on this issue.” The inquiries follow a day after Hunter Biden unleashed a litany of profanities to express his displeasure with President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in an interview this week, going on an erratic and “deranged” tirade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

In an interview with YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan’s web series Channel 5, Biden—who was pardoned by his father, then-US President Joe, for his guilty convictions related to illegal drug and firearm possession—seemed to lose his temper when talking about the current crackdown being carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Hunter Biden has made a comeback to the public eye to attack the Democratic Party’s election management for the first time in months. He spoke for a long time about how the US employment is based on the labor of migrants and that it would be disastrous to deport all foreigners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends)

“People are really upset about illegal immigration? F— you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your fucking table? Who do you think washes your dishes?” he asked.

He is set to speak on the new podcast of former DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and has also blamed the Democratic Party’s loss on its betrayal of his father. In another interview, he also vowed to challenge Trump at the next election, as he revealed, “You know what, we are going to fight amongst ourselves for the next three years until there’s a nominee. And then with the nominee, we better as hell get behind that nominee.”