‘What’s Awkward About This?’—Elon Musk and Karoline Leavitt Clip Sparks More Backlash Over the Title Than the Moment

Elon Musk’s interaction with Karoline Leavitt is making headlines. A YouTube video that shows the two boarding Air Force One has caught the attention of netizens. The clip titled “AWKWARD MOMENT” has managed to gain more than a million views and has struck up a debate between netizens.

Leavitt has previously been criticized for dressing several decades older than her age. Fashion experts and critics alike have advised the Press Secretary to ditch her usual wardrobe for something tailored and better fitted. 27-year-olds’ outfits have often been compared to a Stepford Wife’s.

The mother of one seems to have taken the advice by ditching her ill-fitted dresses and sweaters for one particular occasion. In the video posted to Diario AS’s YouTube channel, Leavitt is spotted wearing a black fitted top and black leather pants.

The video shows Donald Trump boarding Air Force One initially. Then Leavitt appears, who starts embarking on the flight as well. Elon Musk is the next one to board, which puts him right behind the Press Secretary as they take the stairs. At the moment that they are climbing up, the Tesla CEO seems to have a hard time deciding where to look.

“Elon Musk’s AWKWARD MOMENT on Air Force One: tries to AVOID LOOKING at Karoline Levitt,” the video’s title reads. The video that falsely implies that the billionaire couldn’t help steal a glance at Leavitt’s backside has gained traction, leading people to debate whether the title is misleading or not.

“What is awkward about this? It was a windy afternoon, and they’re both just walking to the plane,” one user flatly noted in the comments section. “Your title was fine. Yes he was trying to avoid. But I’m wondering why she would wear that,” while another decided to question Leavitt’s actions.

“The only thing awkward about this is that you called it awkward,” a third user pointed out. Several other users stepped in to say that there was nothing “awkward” about the video as the title implied. Many others labelled the video as “clickbait.”

“Elon was acting perfectly respectful, I see no problem,” one user noted. Other netizens also gave kudos to the Tesla CEO for being “respectful” and looking away in the moment.

On the other hand, Leavitt, who decided to post a picture of her outfit to Instagram, continues to be criticized by fashion critics and netizens alike. “Where was your tacky polyester outfit made?” one comment read.

It seems like the Press Secretary can never catch a break from the criticism related to the wardrobe department. Leavitt, who is often labelled to wear “frumpy” outfits, cannot avoid making headlines even when she switches things up a bit.

Oriona Robb, a fashion stylist, spoke to The Mirror to give an insight into the Press Secretary’s outfits. “There has been criticism that she can look almost too polished and veers towards the ‘Stepford Wife’ image,” the stylist began.

She went on to note how Leavitt’s hairstyle, which is “put together and considered,” often leads to her looking “odd” because of her age. The stylist went on to note how every woman has the right to wear whatever makes them feel “empowered and confident,” and so should Leavitt.