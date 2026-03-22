Karoline Leavitt’s Luxury Wardrobe Raises Eyebrows as Designer Bags and Price Tags Take Center Stage

Karoline Leavitt is under fresh scrutiny after a new Nicki Swift report argued that her wardrobe sends the wrong message. The piece says the White House press secretary has worn some more affordable clothing over the years, including ZARA pieces and a relatively modest wedding dress. However, her style has increasingly leaned into luxury brands that many people see as flashy and out of touch, some argue.

One of the biggest examples is a Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag that Leavitt has reportedly carried since about 2020. Nicki Swift reported that the bag likely cost more than $2,100 and that it has become one of her signature accessories. The article also points to a red, white and blue Gucci Dionysus bag that she once paired with a patriotic post, along with a Louis Vuitton Reykjavik scarf that retails for about $1,010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karoline Leavitt Riccio (@karolineleavitt)

In addition, Karoline Leavitt has worn luxury items to high-profile events where many people thought a more careful look would have made sense. She once wore a pink Chanel Small Classic Handbag at Dan Scavino’s Mar-a-Lago wedding and a Gucci GG Emblem Shoulder Bag at the 2025 State Banquet at Windsor Castle.

Critics say those choices appeared especially awkward because the events were formal. And in some cases, the items seemed to clash with the occasion. To many observers, that could come across as inappropriate, especially for a public official.

Another detail that drew attention was a Cinq à Sept blazer dress she once wore that retailed for $617 and a red Self-Portrait dress that cost nearly $500. Meanwhile, the Self-Portrait look became more controversial because Leavitt wore it while announcing new tariffs on China, even though the dress was made there. That detail appeares distasteful, since it made her outfit seem disconnected from the policy message of the day.

This is beautiful. As she is telling people not to buy Chinese, she gets trolled for wearing a Chinese dress LMFAO. pic.twitter.com/x9oJNd2msG — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) April 16, 2025

The backlash got even sharper with her pink cropped Loveshackfancy jacket, which some social media users linked to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s iconic pink suit. Nicki Swift reported that TikTok users found that comparison unpleasant, especially because Kennedy’s outfit is tied to a tragic moment in American history.

Additionally, Karoline Leavitt wore what looked like $274 Versace sunglasses and a $400 Self-Portrait cardigan to the 2025 “9/11 observance” at the Pentagon. This added to the criticism that she was dressing in a way that felt wrong for the occasion.

At the center of all this is a simple argument that Karoline Leavitt’s critics think her clothing choices make her look disconnected from ordinary Americans. Some observers note the irony: she once mocked Zohran Mamdani’s wife over designer boots, while she herself has been photographed with a wardrobe full of expensive handbags, scarves, dresses, and sunglasses.

Whether people see that as harmless fashion or bad judgment, the debate around Leavitt now extends beyond fashion. For many observers, it has become a symbol of image, privilege, and how public figures choose to present themselves.