Karoline Leavitt’s ‘Grandma’ Wardrobe Keeps Raising Eyebrows — Is Her 60-Year-Old Husband Her Fashion Inspo?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who has a petite frame, has been wearing huge blazers with too much fabric. It seems like she is struggling to find properly fitted clothes for herself for press conferences. This is making her look older than she is.

Maybe she is trying to look older due to the huge age gap she has with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, or she is rummaging through his closet for ideas. Regardless, the significant change in her wardrobe has been a downgrade for her as she has chosen a grandma sweater aesthetic instead of skin-tight outfits that MAGA women are popular for.

She wore a striped black and white blazer during the October 16th press conference when she was addressing the government shutdown. The blazer had big arms and did not fit her small frame well.

LEAVITT ON COURTS BLOCKING LAYOFFS “This is another far-left partisan judge who was smacked down by the SCOTUS in July for ruling on this exact same thing.” – @PressSec @karolineleavitt fires back when asked about the courts blocking federal layoffs during the shutdown. pic.twitter.com/vJXibX0hLl — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 16, 2025

There was too much fabric and poor tailoring. Since she holds an important position and also has a lavish lifestyle, it makes no sense that she can’t find a better stylist or a tailor.

Such a bad fashion choice makes even less sense when we compare Leavitt’s older, flattering outfits from her college days. Moreover, she wears nice outfits at events and games that she attends with her friends and family. Choosing such an unflattering outfit brings other things, like her hair and makeup, to attention too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

These days, Leavitt is avoiding any clothes that fit too well. The yards of fabric seem to be swallowing her small frame, and there is no waistline that will add distinction to her frame. Since Leavitt receives regular backlash, this choice of clothes isn’t helping her improve her public image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

In the past, Karoline Leavitt has also been under fire for her average makeup skills when she revealed she did her own makeup. Apart from this, she also had to face plastic surgery speculations when everyone saw her face transform according to the MAGA beauty standards.

And now her choice of outfits is looking like she needs to stop dressing herself up or fire her stylist, who’s putting her in these questionable outfits. If she dresses up in better-fitting clothes, people may take her seriously for once and stop making fun of her at least over the outfits.