Karoline Leavitt’s Fashion Sense Is Older Than the Constitution—And She’s Not Sorry About It

Karoline Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary, has become known not just for her political role but also for a distinct fashion accessory she can’t seem to give up: her oversized, black aviator sunglasses.

Whether on a casual outing with her son or traveling abroad, Leavitt consistently chooses this particular style of shades. While she may see them as a classic look, fashion experts argue that these bulky sunglasses date back to the 1970s and no longer suit current trends or her face shape.

Leavitt’s choice in eyewear is just one example of her love for outdated trends. Despite being in her twenties, she often dresses in clothing that makes her appear much older. Her wardrobe sometimes seems to be from eras like the 1950s or even as far back as the 1870s with modest, old-fashioned dress cuts and bulky cardigans.

These choices clash with her youthful energy and role as a modern political figure. Commentators have noted that her outfits can sometimes resemble ensembles borrowed from a grandmother’s closet instead of a young press secretary aiming to convey authority and approachability.

She has also previously tried oversized fits to make her look bigger and more suited for her job role, but unfortunately almost all of those choices backfired. Leavitt looked even smaller than she actually is in those oversized fits, leading to online trolls and critical comments.

In addition to the sunglasses and clothing, Leavitt’s affinity for certain fashion accessories exemplifies her dated aesthetic. Her heavily branded luxury handbags, particularly those emblazoned with large logos from brands like Louis Vuitton, contrast sharply with the current trend toward understated “quiet luxury.”

In a political climate where blatant displays of wealth can be controversial, especially amid economic concerns, these flashy bags draw criticism. However, Leavitt does not seem to care much about the criticism since she already lives a highly luxurious life that seems almost impossible to be maintained only with her salary as the Press Secretary.

Keep those Trump donations coming— Make America Great Again, Inc Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt shows off $430 pair of Gucci Double G Earrings with Crystals, her “new babies.” pic.twitter.com/NrYfUoCTGD — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 23, 2023

Besides her political stance, it is her fashion choices that keep Leavitt under the spotlight. She recently made an appearance without her signature silver cross and netizens speculated that she might be hinting at some transformation through this fashion choice. However, Leavitt has not made any public comments on the same.

Besides her dressing sense, Leavitt has also drawn significant attention because of her changing facial features, which hint at multiple plastic surgeries. Regardless of the criticism Leavitt receives on the basis of her fashion sense, she does not seem to be changing her style based on the kind of comments she receives.