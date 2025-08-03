“Does She Hear Herself?” — Karoline Leavitt Slammed for Blindly Defending Donald Trump’s ‘Astounding Hypocrisy’

Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, faced an awkward moment when she talked about President Donald Trump‘s recent attack on Sen. Josh Hawley. Hawley, who is a Republican from Missouri, has reportedly supported a bill which would ban federal lawmakers which including the President himself, along with the Vice President, from trading stocks. The bill is comprised of a significant hurdle in the Security Committee of the Senate Homeland, where Hawley is said to be the only Republican, who has come in among the Democrats in an 8–7 vote to advance it.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, wasn’t much pleased and called Hawley a “second-tier Senator” and further accused him of “playing right into the dirty hands of Democrats.” The President said – “I don’t think real Republicans want to see their President, who has had unprecedented success, TARGETED, because of the ‘whims’ of a second-tier Senator named Josh Hawley!”

Karoline Leavitt stated Hawley and Trump had since spoken but haven’t engaged in direct addressing the president’s stance on the bill. Instead, she stated, “Conceptually, he, of course, supports the idea of ensuring that members of Congress and United States senators who are here for public service cannot enrich themselves.”

She subsequently reflected on the attack on Nancy Pelosi, saying – And the reason that this idea to put a ban on stock trading for members of Congress is even a thing is because of Nancy Pelosi.” And people, especially the Trump critics, didn’t unnotice the irony and even reminded her of Donald Trump’s personal financial gains during his presidential term in the White House and even as Pelosi has backed the measure herself.

🇺🇸 TRUMP TRUTH / Trump Calls Out Josh Hawley pic.twitter.com/VPqmUQvLvm — Biff Smallberries (@B_Smallberries) July 30, 2025

“I think the President stands with the American people on this,” Leavitt continued. “He doesn’t want to see people like Nancy Pelosi enriching themselves off of public service and ripping off their constituents in the process.” And social media users also didn’t lag behind on criticising her with a Thread user saying – “The hypocrisy is absolutely ASTOUNDING!!!!!” and another asked, “Does she hear herself?”

Another commenter said – “Did she choke after saying that?” with another saying – “Like opening golf courses in Scotland?” and another person exclaimed – “The Presidency is his side gig.” This conversation has been storming through social media Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) introducing an amendment on limiting Donald Trump from taking a Qatari jet for “free” being retrofitted at taxpayer expense, as a post-presidency gift.

He explained, “I offered the amendment… just to prohibit Trump from taking it with him when he leaves office – after the taxpayers spend $1 billion to retrofit it.” However, the amendment eventually failed 14–15, with all Republicans voting against it.

Update: I offered the amendment. Not to refuse acceptance of the Qatari jet; just to prohibit Trump from taking it with him when he leaves office – after the taxpayers spend $1 billion to retrofit it. Failed 14-15. Every single Republican voted to allow Trump to take the jet. https://t.co/4bb8ONvOpO — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 31, 2025

The defenders of the President have said that the jet legally belongs to the military. However, some also clarified that the jet is being transferred to the Trump Library Foundation, which is controlled by his family, eventually providing them the full ownership.

On the other hand, reports also say that nearly $1 billion, which was meant for the upgrades in the nuclear system and is being rerouted to this secretive jet refurbishment project.