Gavin Newsom Slams Karoline Leavitt Over Trump’s $200M White House Ballroom in Scathing Rant—And an Damning AI Image Says the Rest

California Governor Gavin Newsom took a sharp jab at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt this week, and he did it with a bit of dark humor and a lot of pop culture.

After Leavitt announced President Donald Trump’s plan to spend a whopping $200 million to build a new ballroom at the White House, Newsom’s official press team fired back on X (formerly Twitter) with a scathing post. They shared a photoshopped image of Effie Trinket, the famously flamboyant and tone-deaf character from The Hunger Games, made to look like Leavitt standing at the White House podium, holding up renderings of the ballroom.

Alongside the AI-generated image, Newsom’s team wrote: “While all the Districts pay extra for groceries and everyday goods, the White House is excited to announce that the Capitol is creating a grand ballroom for opulent parties!” He signed off with the iconic line: “May the odds be ever in your favor!!!”

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 63,000 likes and 2.2 million views. Reactions were intense, to say the least.

One user clapped back in brutal fashion: “Unfair comparison. Effie had a soul. KKKaroline is just Botox and lies in a skin suit pretending to be sentient.” But Trump supporters came to Leavitt’s defense just as fast. Many pointed out that the new ballroom isn’t being paid for by taxpayers at all.

“It’s not being paid for by taxpayers – but you knew that,” one user wrote. Another added: “Trump and donors are footing the bill, not taxpayers. You seem to have purposely left that out.” In fact, a White House statement clarified the funding:

“President Trump, and other patriot donors, have generously committed to donating the funds necessary to build this approximately $200 million dollar structure. The United States Secret Service will provide the necessary security enhancements and modifications.”

Still, Newsom didn’t back down. He kept the pressure on by posting: “They’re more interested in defending their ballroom than the 17 million they kicked off health care.” And later replied to the White House’s official announcement of the project with biting sarcasm: “Oh thank god – this is what the American people were desperately pleading with you to do!”

Neither Leavitt nor Trump responded to Newsom’s jabs. But the ballroom plans are full steam ahead. Trump unveiled the renderings for the massive 90,000-square-foot State Ballroom this past Thursday. At the press briefing, Leavitt explained the decision, saying: “The White House is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the world, but it does not have a space that can accommodate major functions without installing large and unsightly tents 100 yards from the main building entrance.”

Construction is set to begin in September and is expected to wrap up “well before the end of President Trump’s term,” Leavitt added.